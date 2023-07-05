Crews answered a call for a wildfire spotted near Belleuve around 2:20 p.m. on Wednesday.
The fire appeared to burning through cottonwood stands and downed timber along the Big Wood River in Eccles Flying Hat Ranch, according to emergency communications monitored by the Idaho Mountain Express.
Coordinates relayed to the Bureau of Land Management's wildfire incident server indicated that the fire was burning about a half-mile west of state Highway 75 on the east side of the river. Two bystanders also reported seeing flames on the east side of the Big Wood, according to scanner traffic.
By 2:45 p.m., firefighters had called in air support to attack the fire. At that time, its smoke plume was visible from state Highway 75 near Flying Hat Ranch.
Multiple agencies mobilized in response, according to scanner traffic. Local departments were coordinating at the Sun Valley Garden Center off of state Highway 75 while they identified the location of the fire and scouted access routes into it, scanner traffic indicated.
Around 3 p.m., a spokesman for the Bureau of Land Management said federal crews were responding to a "new start" in the area, which is adjacent to BLM land. No other information was available at that time, he said.
As of 3:15 p.m., authorities had yet to estimate the size of the fire.
This is a developing story. For more, check back with www.mtexpress.com.
