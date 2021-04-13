Indian Creek Fire

The fire quickly spread up a ridge east of Hailey.

Update, 2 p.m.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office reported that Indian Creek Road is now reopened as of 2 p.m. Crews continued to tackle the blaze at that time.

Update, 3:45 p.m.

Indian Creek Ranch Manager Blake Evenson told the Express he was using a flame-inducing Rodenator device when the blaze ignited. He and neighbor Kelley Weston worked frantically with a fire extinguisher and a garden hose to control the flames, but the fire quickly spread.

“I called 911 as soon as the fire extinguisher ran out,” Evenson said.

A wildfire is currently burning out Indian Creek northeast of Hailey. Eyewitness Kelley Weston told the Mountain Express the fire ignited at approximately 11:30 a.m. in dry grass on the edge of an agricultural field.

The Blaine County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Indian Creek Road is closed to all non-residents at its intersection with Buttercup Road. Fire crews and law enforcement are on the scene.

The fire is not yet contained.

Members of the public are encouraged to keep clear of the area.

According to the Weston, the fire was caused by the use of a Rodenator in an effort to exterminate ground squirrels. The device pumps flammable gas into burrows; the gas was then ignited. The fire from the Rodenator ignited dry grass and sagebrush, quickly moving into dry willows along the creek and up a ridge, Weston told the Express.

A brushfire out Indian Creek ignited around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.

