A wildfire is currently burning out Indian Creek northeast of Hailey. Eyewitness Kelley Weston told the Mountain Express the fire ignited at approximately 11:30 a.m. in dry grass on the edge of an agricultural field.
The Blaine County Sheriff's Office confirmed that Indian Creek Road is closed to all non-residents at its intersection with Buttercup Road. Fire crews and law enforcement are on the scene.
The fire is not yet contained.
Members of the public are encouraged to keep clear of the area.
According to the Weston, the fire was caused by the use of a Rodenator in an effort to exterminate ground squirrels. The device pumps flammable gas into burrows; the gas was then ignited. The fire from the Rodenator ignited dry grass and sagebrush, quickly moving into dry willows along the creek and up a ridge, Weston told the Express.
This is a developing story. Check back for more details.
Burrows may have connecting tunnels that are about 6 inches in diameter. Burrow systems may extend between 50 to 100 feet in length and, on average, are no deeper than 6 feet below the surface. Each burrow system can be extensive with a main nesting area, an area for excreting waste, and additional chambers.
Only antifa and BLM are allowed to start fires. Everyone else’s mistakes should be used against them.
Cut us all some slack please. We all need it
So now the preferred way to get rid of rodents is to fire bomb their den?
Oh the sacrifices one must make when living with the wildlife.
