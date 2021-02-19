A 30-year-old Montana man died in an avalanche near Smiley Creek Friday afternoon, according to the Sawtooth Avalanche Center and Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel.
Mikel did not release the man's name. Next of kin were being notified Friday evening, he told the Express.
The victim was snowmobiling in the Smiley Creek drainage about 8 miles from Galena Summit when he was caught in the slide, according to the Avalanche Center's initial statement. Other members of his party were not able to revive him at the accident site.
"We extend our heartfelt condolences to the victim’s friends and family," the Center said.
The SAC's latest forecast deemed avalanche danger "considerable" in the Sawtooth zone and "moderate" in the remainder of its forecast area, including the Wood River Valley and Smoky Mountains.
This is a developing story. Sawtooth Avalanche Center staff were on the scene late Friday afternoon, and expected to have more information when they returned to town Friday evening. For more information as it becomes available, check back with www.mtexpress.com.
Commented