A powerful winter storm system from the southwest is expected to sweep into the Wood River Valley on Tuesday evening, delivering up to two feet of fresh snow through Friday.
The weather pattern prompted the National Weather Service to issue a winter storm watch on Monday afternoon for the northern half of Blaine County and sections of Custer and Butte counties, effective 11 p.m. Tuesday through 5 a.m. Friday.
Drivers can expect “heavy drifting of snow,” “near-zero visibility” and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour on Wednesday, and “should consider changing travel plans if at all possible,” the Service stated.
The incoming storm system is classified as an “atmospheric river,” or a fast-moving band of warm water vapor from the tropics. The moisture plume will sweep northeast from the Sierra Nevada range, according to local forecasters.
In its Monday report, the Sawtooth Avalanche Center called this week’s forecast “a magic recipe for snowfall” for south-central Idaho. SAC Avalanche Specialist Ben VandenBos said the weather pattern and bend in the jet stream will strongly favor the Sun Valley area.
“This pattern appears to stay in place for a 48-72 hour period from Wednesday into the start of the weekend,” he stated. “As long as the Sierras don't rob us of all the moisture, we should have some powder days in our future.”
Sun Valley Daily Snow forecaster Steve Stuebner noted that the snow is “expected to slow down a bit over the weekend,” with “another big dump” forecast for next Monday and Tuesday.
Temperatures this week will fall between the single digits and freezing point, according to the Weather Service.
