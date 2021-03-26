One person is dead and another injured following a traffic accident in downtown Hailey Thursday night.
A man died by suicide after hitting a pedestrian with his car on the south end of Main Street, Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel told the Express. The pedestrian was transferred to St. Luke's Wood River Hospital, according to Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman. Her injuries were not considered life-threatening, Hailey Police Chief Steve England said midday Friday.
At that time, authorities had not released the names of either victim. Mikel had notified next of kin, he said.
"The driver of the car observed what he had done, went back to the car and committed suicide," said Mikel, who was called to the scene late Thursday.
Police, fire and paramedic crews responded to the intersection of Main and Maple street around 9 p.m., according to emergency communications traffic monitored by the Express. The road remained closed for upwards of an hour afterward, but was cleared for vehicles later that night.
England was in discussions with the Blaine County Prosecuting Attorney's Office on Friday. He could not discuss further details of the incident with the Express, he said.
This is a developing story. Check back with www.mtexpress.com for more information as it becomes available.
Emily Jones contributed additional reporting to this story.
