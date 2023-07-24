A wildfire that sparked about 25 miles northeast of Challis on the Salmon-Challis National Forest last week more than doubled in size over the weekend, surpassing 9,500 acres as of Monday evening and prompting pre-evacuation orders in the Lemhi Valley on Monday.
The Hayden Fire ignited in spruce and subalpine fir stands along Hayden Creek around 11:30 a.m. on July 19. Within a day of its ignition, the U.S. Forest Service ordered two “Type 1” interagency hotshot crews of around 20 firefighters each and three Chinook-type “Type 1” helicopters, the largest of helicopters used for fighting wildfires in the U.S.
The fire is now loosely bounded by Mill, Mogg and Long mountains to the east, south and west, respectively, according to federal incident-reporting site InciWeb. Agencies have continued to respond aggressively to the blaze due to its erratic behavior, with 386 firefighters on scene as of 6 p.m. Monday.
In a Monday briefing, Austin Catlin—operations manager of the Great Basin Coordination Center team assigned to the fire—said the fire experienced “a lot of growth” on Sunday and overnight into Monday due to hot, dry conditions coupled with strong wind gusts and scattered thunderstorms.
Catlin said that while crews made good progress creating fuel breaks on the northwest side of the fire using dozers, the fire grew “a lot” to the east on Sunday and crossed a containment line. Firefighters working to the north of the fire also had to be pulled for their safety yesterday, he said.
“We know it’s beyond 7,000 acres at this time,” Catlin said. “We’ve got (air) resources up trying to develop more accurate maps so we can update the acreage more accurately.”
As of Monday morning, the Hayden Fire was approaching a ridgeline “just above Leadore” and was “quite visible from town,” he said. The main focus is now on “values at risk in Lemhi County,” he added.
Shortly after Catlin’s announcement, Lemhi County Emergency Management announced over Facebook that five zones covering largely agricultural land west of Highway 28 between Tendoy and Leadore had been placed under pre-evacuation orders.
Zone 1—from McFarland Campground south to unincorporated Leadore—and Zone 3, which spans from the unincorporated community of Lemhi west to Bear Valley Horse Camp—are currently in the “set” stage, meaning anyone in the area must be ready to evacuate at “moment’s notice,” the county stated.
Residents and visitors in those zones have been urged to pack a “go bag” containing nonperishable food, bottled water, clothing, medications and other essential supplies.
Scores of cattle in the area are also being evacuated, Catlin said.
The cause of the Hayden Fire remains unknown, and containment is still at 0%.
“I can definitively say the cause was not from a prescribed fire because no prescribed fire operations have been conducted since this past spring and none have been conducted in the vicinity of the Hayden Fire,” Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark told the Express on Friday.
This is a developing story. For updated reporting, visit mtexpress.com and see the Wednesday, July 26, edition of the Mountain Express.
