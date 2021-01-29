A 67-year-old man from Hailey died on Friday evening at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls after sustaining severe injuries on the River Run side of Bald Mountain earlier in the day.
The skier, identified as Gregory Plowman, was found unresponsive around 10:25 a.m. Friday in the vicinity of Sunny Side Bowl, according to a statement from the Sun Valley Resort. Ski Patrol immediately initiated resuscitation efforts and transported Plowman to the base of River Run, where he was transferred to the Ketchum Fire Department, the resort said.
Plowman was then transported to St. Luke's Wood River Medical Center and later to the intensive care unit at St. Luke's Magic Valley, where he died, according to Twin Falls County Coroner Gene Turley.
Turley confirmed Plowman's name and death Friday evening to the Idaho Mountain Express. Next of kin has been notified, he said.
The nature of the man's injuries were not immediately clear on Friday, and Turley has yet to declare a cause of death. An autopsy is being scheduled for early next week, he said.
Plowman, a longtime Wood River Valley resident, served as the shop manager at Hailey-based ModernDesignGroup, according to the company's website.
He becomes the second man to die this season after an incident on Bald Mountain. James “Jim” Brown, 53, of Deer Park, Ill., died from injuries suffered during an apparent skiing accident in December.
This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.
