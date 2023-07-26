A wildfire that sparked about 25 miles northeast of Challis on the Salmon-Challis National Forest last Wednesday more than doubled in size over the weekend, surpassing 9,600 acres as of Tuesday and prompting pre-evacuation orders across the Lemhi valley.
The Hayden Fire is currently burning rapidly through spruce and subalpine fir stands in the Cold Creek, Carol Creek, Cooper Creek, Paradise Creek, Wade Creek and Hayden Creek drainages. On Monday evening, the Forest Service estimated the fire at 14,890 acres, but an infrared flight later that night confirmed that the fire was closer to 9,660 acres.
The Hayden Fire remains 0% contained with an estimated control date of Oct. 1. Its cause is still undetermined, though forest officials have ruled out a prescribed-burn-gone-wrong.
“I can definitively say the cause was not from a prescribed fire because no prescribed fire operations have been conducted since this past spring and none have been conducted in the vicinity of the Hayden Fire,” Forest Supervisor Chuck Mark told the Express on Friday.
Federal agencies have taken an aggressive approach to the blaze due to its erratic behavior. On July 19, hours after its start, the U.S. Forest Service ordered two “Type 1” interagency hotshot crews of around 20 firefighters each and three Chinook-type “Type 1” helicopters, the largest of helicopters used for fighting wildfires in the U.S.
Air attack pilot Chelsea Frost, who flew over the fire Wednesday, told the Express that this was the “first big fire” she’s been assigned to this year.
“It got big fast, for sure,” she said. “It’s a beautiful area, and I definitely hope it gets under control soon.”
As of press time Tuesday, the fire was loosely bounded by Mill, Mogg and Long mountains to the east, south and west, respectively, with 395 firefighters on scene, according to the federal incident-reporting site InciWeb.
In a July 24 briefing, Austin Catlin—operations manager of the Great Basin Coordination Center team assigned to the fire—said the blaze grew rapidly on Sunday and overnight into Monday due to hot, dry weather paired with strong wind gusts and scattered thunderstorms.
Catlin said that while crews made good progress creating fuel breaks on the northwest side of the fire using dozers, the fire grew “a lot” to the east on Sunday and crossed a containment line. Firefighters working to the north of the fire also had to be pulled for their safety on Sunday, he said.
As of Monday morning, the Hayden Fire was approaching a ridgeline “just above Leadore” and was “quite visible from town,” he said. The main focus is now on “values at risk in Lemhi County,” he added.
Shortly after Catlin’s briefing, Lemhi County Emergency Management announced over Facebook that five zones covering largely agricultural land west of Highway 28 between Tendoy and Leadore had been placed under pre-evacuation orders.
Zone 1—from McFarland Campground south to unincorporated Leadore—and Zone 3, which spans from the unincorporated community of Lemhi west to Bear Valley Horse Camp—are currently in the “set” stage, meaning anyone in the area must be ready to evacuate at “moment’s notice,” the county stated.
Residents and visitors in those zones have been urged to pack a “go bag” containing nonperishable food, bottled water, clothing, medications and other essential supplies.
Scores of cattle in the area are also being evacuated, Catlin said.
On Tuesday, Greg Jackson—planning operations section chief with the Great Basin Coordination Center—said that crews woke up to “significant winds in camp” that morning and were expecting significant fire growth on the northern perimeter.
He noted that a red-flag warning, indicative of extreme fire danger, had been issued for Lemhi County on Tuesday due to low humidity levels and wind gusts of “30 to 40 mph.”
The first red-flag warnings of the year also went into effect Tuesday in southern Blaine County, eastern Custer County, Butte County and most of Lincoln County.
Meanwhile, the Central Idaho Dispatch Zone, which includes the Salmon-Challis National Forest and parts of the Sawtooth National Forest, remains in “very high” fire danger. The designation suggests that unattended fires are “very likely” to escape, according to the Forest Service.
“In very high fire danger, fires can start from most causes. The fires can spread rapidly and have a quick increase in intensity, right after ignition,” the Forest Service stated. “Small fires can quickly become large fires and exhibit extreme fire intensity, such as long-distance spotting and fire whirls.”
Air quality advisories are also likely in the coming weeks, according to Inciweb. Over the weekend, smoke from the Hayden Fire spread as far east as Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and resulted in “moderate” to “unhealthy” air quality readings in Lemhi, Challis and Salmon, according to smoke-monitoring site AirNow. ￼
This is a developing story. For updated reporting, and to view a photo gallery of the fire, visit mtexpress.com.
