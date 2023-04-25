A crash turned fatal on Sunday afternoon after a driver reportedly crossed into oncoming traffic south of Timmerman Hill on state Highway 75.
Local first responders were dispatched around 3:32 p.m. Sunday for a report of a head-on collision south of mile marker 98, according to Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman. The crash occurred about 4 miles south of the U.S. Highway 20 junction and 5 miles north of the county line.
According to a news release issued Sunday by the Idaho State Police, a 39-year-old Hailey man was driving a 2013 Toyota Corolla northbound on Highway 75 near the East Magic Road turnoff when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with a southbound 2003 Chevy Silverado pickup driven by a juvenile.
The passenger in the Corolla—39-year-old Hailey resident Gloria Estrado—succumbed to her injuries at the scene, Blaine County Coroner Russ Mikel confirmed Tuesday after consulting with her family members.
As of Tuesday morning, investigators with Idaho State Police were still working to establish a cause of death and had not forwarded that information to Mikel’s office yet, ISP Lt. Robert Rausch told the Express.
The incident marked Blaine County’s fifth head-on crash fatality on Highway 75 between Bellevue and the Blaine-Lincoln county line since 2018, not including accidents at Timmerman Junction.
Bateman said several off-duty medics who happened to be on scene, including a nurse and an out-of-state doctor, were able to initiate patient care right away. Fifteen firefighters and EMTs from Wood River Fire & Rescue, 11 from Carey Fire & Rescue and several deputies from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office arrived shortly after, he said. Several ISP troopers, Bureau of Land Management officers and Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office deputies also responded to the crash, Rausch said.
The driver of the sedan was transported via ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and the truck’s passenger, a 46-year-old man from Shoshone, required an air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus hospital in Boise, Rausch said. The juvenile driving the truck did not sustain any serious injuries, according to the ISP news release. Both occupants in the Corolla were wearing seatbelts, while the driver and passenger in the Silverado were not wearing theirs, the agency said.
The crash shut down both lanes of Highway 75 between Burmah Road and Timmerman Junction for four and a half hours on Sunday, forcing traffic to detour through Richfield on Highway 26, the Idaho Transportation Department reported.
Rausch confirmed on Monday that the collision took place in a designated “no-pass” zone. The highway has about two dozen striping changes between passing and no-passing zones from Timmerman Junction to the county line—“a lot of back and forth,” Bateman said.
Rausch said he could not say whether any citations will be filed.
“We still have a bunch of evidence to sift through before making that determination,” he said. ￼
