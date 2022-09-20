Investigators from the Bureau of Land Management and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the cause of the Ohio Fire, which scorched some 40 acres north of Hailey late last week.
As of Tuesday morning, the inquiry into the fire remains “an active investigation,” BLM Fire Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine told the Express.
The Ohio Fire was first reported smoldering through grass and brush near the Ohio Gulch transfer station at the end of Ohio Gulch Road around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The fire, which reportedly rode shifting winds across pavement soon after, prompted a road closure as firefighters responded during the afternoon commute Friday.
Aerial tankers supported the roughly 45 firefighters on the ground, according to Wood River Fire & Rescue, dropping several rounds of retardant on the burn. Crews from Wood River Fire & Rescue, the Twin Falls BLM Office, Sun Valley Fire and the Hailey Fire Department all responded to the mid-valley call.
With an assist from the air, crews contained the Ohio Fire at 8 p.m. Friday, Brizendine said.
BLM crews remained on site to monitor the fire overnight Friday, but all closures were lifted by Saturday morning. The fire was fully controlled at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Brizendine said.
This week, Brizendine urged vigilance despite the onset of Fall weather.
“Even though its starting to cool off, and we’re getting moisture, the fire danger is still there,” she said. “Continue to use caution on public lands.”
The Sawtooth National Forest remained under Stage 1 fire restrictions Tuesday as work continued on the Ross Fork Fire near Smiley Creek. The suite of rules ban campfires and outdoor wood fires on Forest Service land from U.S. Highway 20 north to the forest border. They also prohibit smoking outdoors “except in vehicles or in areas at least 3 feet in diameter that is void of flammable vegetation.”
BLM land around the Wood River Valley did not have any restrictions in place Tuesday morning, Brizendine said. But, she reminded people to completely drown campfires, secure chains on vehicles, and practice other common-sense fire safety throughout the season.
“These little things will help prevent human-caused fires this fall.” ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In