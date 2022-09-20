Ohio Fire WRFR@.jpeg

Fire managers requested two single-engine tankers and two large air tankers to put down the Ohio Fire.

 Courtesy photo Wood River Fire & Rescue

Investigators from the Bureau of Land Management and the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office are working to determine the cause of the Ohio Fire, which scorched some 40 acres north of Hailey late last week.

As of Tuesday morning, the inquiry into the fire remains “an active investigation,” BLM Fire Information Officer Kelsey Brizendine told the Express.

The Ohio Fire was first reported smoldering through grass and brush near the Ohio Gulch transfer station at the end of Ohio Gulch Road around 1:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16. The fire, which reportedly rode shifting winds across pavement soon after, prompted a road closure as firefighters responded during the afternoon commute Friday.

Ohio Fire Mcnees@.jpeg

A helicopter douses the Ohio Fire on Friday evening.

