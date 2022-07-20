Gusty conditions and dangerously low humidity prompted the National Weather Service on Monday to issue the first red flag warning of the season for southern Blaine County, bringing with it an unofficial start to wildfire season.
The warning—which also covered the Snake River Plain, Salmon-Challis National Forest and much of eastern Idaho—was triggered by forecasted wind gusts up to 45 mph and humidity levels as low as 7%.
It proved to be well-timed and geographically accurate. The Bray Fire, which ignited Monday afternoon about 7 miles northeast of Bliss, had grown to 12,000 acres, and the Moose Fire, which ignited Sunday afternoon in the Salmon-Challis National Forest, had grown rapidly to 12,240 acres as of Tuesday morning.
Bray Fire approaches Gooding
The Bray Fire first sparked near Bray Lake in Gooding County around 4:45 p.m. Monday and had grown to 12,000 acres as of 9 a.m. Tuesday, up from 8,000 acres Monday evening, the Twin Falls District Bureau of Land Management office reported.
The Gooding and Bliss Rural Fire Departments responded to the scene and were joined by crews from the BLM and Sawtooth National Forest, including “three fire managers, two dozers, one water tender, one hand crew, 10 engines, and multiple aerial resources,” the BLM stated.
The fire has been ruled “human-caused,” the BLM said.
Modeling by the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program Tuesday showed that the wind-driven fire had spread as far south as Tea Kettle Cave in Bliss and as far east as Dry Creek. The fire, about 40 miles southeast of Bellevue, was also approaching farms along the Big Wood River outside of Gooding, mapping showed.
Wind gusts had caused the Bray Fire to split into multiple heads and spread in several directions, the BLM said.
“Fire crews worked through the night to secure the northern flank with dozer line and a back burn. Ground and air resources will work together to secure last night’s efforts and create containment lines along the southern half of the fire,” the agency stated Tuesday morning. “Firefighters are facing difficult weather conditions again today with high winds, high temperatures and low relative humidity.”
Fire triggers evacuations in Salmon
Around 4 p.m. Sunday, the U.S. Forest Service reported a 300-acre wildfire burning along both sides of the North Fork Salmon River in the Salmon-Challis National Forest.
The Moose Fire—named for its proximity to Moose Creek—grew to 1,000 acres as of Monday morning, 3,600 acres by Monday evening and again more than tripled to 12,240 acres on Tuesday, closing off Salmon River Road and prompting evacuation orders, according to federal incident management system InciWeb.
An evacuation center has been established at the Salmon Valley Baptist Church with cots, food, showers and pet assistance available for residents affected by the fire, the Lemhi County website stated.
Two hundred crew members and four helicopters were on scene Tuesday fighting the fire, which was exhibiting “extreme” behavior with “uphill runs, short crown runs, and long range spotting,” according to InciWeb.
“Other objectives are to minimize impact to recreational users coming off the Middle Fork Salmon River,” the fire report stated.
Meteorologists in the Jackson Hole, Wyoming, area reported Monday evening that the resort area had received smoke from the Moose Fire, pushing air quality index readings to the upper end of the “moderate” tier. Air quality readings in Salmon, too, were approaching the “unhealthy” range at around 100 on the AQI scale.
The cause of the Moose Fire remains undetermined, according to the Forest Service. ￼
