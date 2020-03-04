The number of children and teenagers arrested in Blaine County has been cut in half over the past two years, data from the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections show.
Forty-two juveniles were arrested in the county in 2019—about a 50 percent decrease from the 83 arrested in 2017. Meanwhile, the number of charges filed against juveniles dropped to a fraction of what they were in past years.
And Blaine County isn’t alone. Youth arrests are down statewide, despite population growth.
County and state officials attribute the changes to ramped-up efforts to steer more young people away from the criminal justice system, both before and after they’ve committed crimes. That includes county diversion programs—an alternative to formal court action that puts a focus on personal accountability—as well as working with schools to identify and help kids who may be at risk before their behavior escalates into criminal activity.
“We need to make sure we’re hands-off with the right kids and hands-on with the right kids,” said Renee Waite, district liaison for the Idaho Department of Juvenile Corrections, at a Blaine County commissioners meeting Tuesday.
Only one felony charge was filed against a juvenile in Blaine County last year, compared to 29 the year before. Nineteen misdemeanor charges were filed, a significant drop from the 91 filed in 2017.
The number of youths on probation went down from 29 to five over the course of two years, while the number going through the diversion program went up from 12 to 18. There were no Blaine County juveniles in state custody last year, compared to two in 2017 and 2018.
“There’s so much work being done with diversion and there’s a reach-out [effort] earlier,” said Teresa Espedal, chief probation officer for the county. “We’ve always done that, but I think there’s an increase. It’s been really positive and it’s what we should be doing.”
Statewide, Idaho has reached a historic low for youths in Department of Juvenile Corrections custody, Waite said. A study 20 years ago predicted there would be 800 juveniles in state custody by now; a few weeks ago, there was a low of 205.
And across the 5th Judicial District, which includes the Wood River Valley and Magic Valley, youth arrests went down from 825 to 690 between 2017 and 2019.
Commissioner Angenie McCleary said she was pleased to see “the movement” within the judicial district and across the state. At a recent meeting with other county and justice leaders in the district, McCleary said, she was struck by the change in approach to youth probation and diversion districtwide.
“I thought, ‘Wow, I’m used to Blaine County kind of being this outlier and being proud of what we’re doing,’” McCleary said. “I listened to what other people were saying and thought, ‘Oh, in a good way, we’re not unique in what we’re doing.’ I thought that was really a step forward for Idaho and Idaho youth.”
