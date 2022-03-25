WRFR plans second go-around at fire bond

The Wood River Fire Protection District will send a $17.1 million bond question back to voters at the primary election this May in hopes of building a replacement fire station in north Hailey and completing remodeling work on its southernmost station in Bellevue.
The fire bond question will only appear on the May 17 ballot for voters living within the Wood River Fire Protection District, which serves over 1,400 households in unincorporated Blaine County.
According to Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman, the $17.1 million ask would cover the cost of designing, furnishing, and constructing a station off Empty Saddle Trail in Hailey.
The planned station would sit across from the Albertsons parking lot, just north of the Marketron headquarters building—a site identified as an ideal location in a 2011 study by the outside firm Emergency Services Consulting International. Ambulances and engines would primarily enter and exit the station from Empty Saddle Trail, though a second means of egress is planned off River Street.
Bateman said if the election is successful, the district has an agreement in place with the Life Church in Hailey to acquire the southern 2.5 acres of the church’s 4.5-acre, $1.56 million River Street property.
The funnel-shaped parcel at 911 N River St., now a vacant field, would be purchased using capital reserve funds following a property reassessment by a land surveyor, he said.
Today, the Wood River Fire Protection District, which operates as Wood River Fire & Rescue, provides fire and EMS services to a 1,500-square-mile area from Greenhorn Gulch to Baseline Road. Crews currently live at Station 1 on Walnut Street in Hailey, adjacent to the Old County Courthouse, and Station 3, south of Bellevue.
Station 2, located on Third Avenue next to The Grange, is only used to store two fire engines and heavier-duty rescue equipment.
Building a new station on the north end of town would mean that the district would no longer need Stations 1 and 2, which could be returned to Blaine County and the city of Hailey for other uses. Station 3 would be retained.
“This [new location] would help our response time to the areas in the northern part of our district, like Starweather. But, since we have personnel at our Station 3, it would not compromise Bellevue and Woodside,” Bateman said.
According to the 2011 study, the north-Hailey location would enable Wood River to better assist “an underserved area of high-value residential homes” north of Hailey.
“Wood River will experience increased development activity in the coming years, the bulk of which is anticipated to be residential,” the study stated.
The two-story replacement station would feature many amenities that Wood River Fire & Rescue’s stations lack: ample medical and rescue equipment storage space, separate office and living quarters, a gym facility, a designated turnout bay, private bedrooms and drive-through bays with doors on both sides, which would reduce time spent backing in and limit the likelihood of vehicle damage.
What’s on the ballot?
The May 17 ballot will specifically ask whether property taxes should be raised by an estimated $74.33 per $100,000 value annually over 25 years to build the station. (For a home worth $500,000, that comes to an additional $372 per year in property taxes, or $9,300 over the life of the bond.) It will need a two-thirds majority vote to pass. Last November, the measure failed narrowly, with 63% in favor and 37% opposed. Those three percentage points amount to 18 votes.
According to the district, the total amount to be repaid over the 25-year life of the bond would be approximately $24.7 million, with $17.1 million in principal and about $7.6 million in interest. The anticipated interest rate would be 3% per year.
A portion of the requested $17 million would also fund a partial remodel of Station 3. The station is shared with BLM firefighters from May 1 until the end of wildfire season and, occasionally, officers from the Bellevue Marshal’s Office.
The remodel would carve out empty, unused hallway and bathroom space and redesignate it for proper turnout, storage, office and training rooms, as well as lounge space. It would build a stairwell to address a current safety hazard—whenever crews conduct fire simulations at the station’s outdoor training facility, they must use a ladder up against a wall to carry heavy equipment up and down.
Study identifies glaring safety hazards
Of all stations, Wood River’s Station 1 is the most deficient in meeting health and safety standards, according to the 2011 study.
“Kitchen and staff workspace is co-located in a single second floor room. Staff quarters are limited in space and there are inadequate sleeping accommodations for all on-duty personnel,” the study stated. “Locker and shower facilities are not mixed-gender appropriate. Workout facilities are not available.”
On Wednesday, first responders and administrative employees told the Express that two main issues with the Walnut Street station is that it lacks space for emergency vehicles and, with only two bedrooms, is too small to comfortably sleep three to four firefighters. A lack of gym facilities also means that anyone stationed at Station 1 will need to train at Bigwood Fitness in Hailey.
Eli McNees, an engineer with the district, told the Express that the addition of a third firefighter means that person is “either sleeping on a flip-down murphy bed or on a bed in the Chief’s [Bass Sears] office downstairs.”
“The Chief will then have to move and go work out of Station 3 for the day,” he said.
Space constraints were visible in a Wednesday walk-through tour of the facility. While Office Manager Stephanie Jaskowski worked at a makeshift office in the hallway, Lieutenant Eric Mathieu sat at an office desk upstairs, feet away from a TV-lounge space and the murphy bed.
“The station was really developed for two people to staff the place,” Mathieu said. “When we have more of a rookie crew, four people are sleeping here. Then it’s really tight.”
Mathieu added that the station’s four-in-one living, dining, sleeping and office area upsairs--and its thin walls--makes it difficult to nap.
“If you have a rough night or you’re tired and want to take a nap during lunchtime, you can relax a bit, but not fall asleep,’ he said.
Windi Stocking, a firefighter and medic, agreed.
“It’s tricky to actually rest, which is really important when you’re up for so long and don’t really know when you’re going to eat or sleep next,” she said.
The 2011 study additionally noted “limited turning space for safe vehicle maneuvering” and inadequate ventilation in Station 1’s apron and bay area.
“Apparatus are not equipped with exhaust removal systems. Turnouts are stored in apparatus room, subject to daylight and fluorescent lighting as well as vehicle exhaust,” it stated.
McNees said a new turnout bay would mean that crews could change into their gear in a walled-off area away from vehicles, reducing their exposure to diesel exhaust fumes.
“It’s a difficult situation. We already have carcinogens from our fire gear—you’re adding that to ambulance and fire truck exhaust,” he said.
McNees also noted that crews must shimmy between ambulances in Station 1 to access EMS supplies—backboards, full-body splints, oxygen bottles—with barely an arms’ width of clearance. When a call comes in, he explained, two to three crew members will be lined up trying to get dressed against ambulances and exhaust tubing.
“When we need to come back and restock or complete inventory in the wintertime, you can’t bend over to find what you need. It’s kind of a pain. But it’s not as bad in the summer because we can pull out [creating more space],” he added.
Another main issue is that crews must travel six blocks to Staton 2 to retrieve more complex water, avalanche and rope rescue equipment, as well the district’s higher-water-capacity engines or its ladder truck.
“Right now if we need to go get our ladder truck, we’re gearing up [at Station 1], taking the ambulance over to Station 2 and picking up gear there. The benefit of having a newer station with more room is we could have all of our gear in one place,” McNees said.
“We also would not be sitting on scene, wondering when or if people are going to show up with our equipment—we’ll have it already.” ￼
