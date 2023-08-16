Saddle Lofts in Hailey

The Saddle Lofts Apartments will sit between Albertsons, the former Big Wood 4 Cinemas site and the Fairfield Inn, facing River Street to the west and Empty Saddle Trail to the south.

A Wood River Valley workforce-housing organization is starting construction this week on a new 27-unit rent-restricted project in Hailey.

The nonprofit Wood River Community Housing Trust has secured financing to build the Saddle Lofts Apartments on a half-acre lot at the northeast corner of Empty Saddle Road and North River Street, just south of Albertsons supermarket.

The trust—founded two years ago by housing advocates Steve Shafran, Tim Wolff, Mark Edlen and Mary Wilson—purchased the fully entitled development parcel in March for $1.44 million. Shafran—a Ketchum resident and former Ketchum City Council member who has worked for the high-profile financial firm Goldman Sachs—is the president of the organization.

