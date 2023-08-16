A Wood River Valley workforce-housing organization is starting construction this week on a new 27-unit rent-restricted project in Hailey.
The nonprofit Wood River Community Housing Trust has secured financing to build the Saddle Lofts Apartments on a half-acre lot at the northeast corner of Empty Saddle Road and North River Street, just south of Albertsons supermarket.
The trust—founded two years ago by housing advocates Steve Shafran, Tim Wolff, Mark Edlen and Mary Wilson—purchased the fully entitled development parcel in March for $1.44 million. Shafran—a Ketchum resident and former Ketchum City Council member who has worked for the high-profile financial firm Goldman Sachs—is the president of the organization.
The project—originally brought forth by developers Bruce and Peggy Reichard—was approved by the Hailey Planning and Zoning Commission in April 2022. At the time, the developers planned to make two one-bedroom units affordable, rent-restricted housing. The Reichards sold the approved project to the trust.
Under the new ownership of the Wood River Community Housing Trust, the project will be 100% rent-restricted affordable housing targeted at the so-called “missing middle,” full-time workers who provide critical services but generally earn too much money to qualify for federal housing assistance, Shafran said.
“We’re all about the missing middle,” he said. “These are people who are crucial to the long-term health of our community.”
The Saddle Lofts Apartments will consist of two three-story buildings comprising 19 one-bedroom units and eight two-bedroom units. The average size of the units will be approximately 700 square feet. The project will target workers who make 80-140% of the average median income. Using Blaine County’s 2022 income data from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, that translates to between $44,500 and $77,750 for an individual; $50,800 to $88,850 for a two-person household; and $63,450 to $111,050 for a family of four.
“The more you make, the more you pay,” Shafran said.
Rents will be capped to not exceed 30% of a tenant’s income, Shafran said, with average rents projected at $1,945 per month. Shafran estimated that rents charged for the apartments will likely be approximately 20-30% below market rates, though market rates and median incomes change.
Some of the units will likely be offered to employees of organizations that help finance the project, while some will be made available to workers in the wider population who meet the rental criteria, Shafran said.
The project will include 28 parking spaces and an electric-vehicle charging station. Planned amenities include approximately 3,500 square feet of open space with a play structure and dog-washing station, storage lockers for each unit and 22 bicycle-parking spaces.
Organization uses ‘novel’ financing model
The Wood River Community Housing Trust uses a financing model that differs from those used for many affordable-housing projects. One key tool is the sale of tax-exempt bonds sold to individuals and institutions who benefit from the tax-free interest, Shafran said.
The organization’s first project—the 12-unit Skyview Residences in the Woodside area of Hailey—used $4.5 million in tax-free debt financing and $1 million in bonds sold to local employers to fund the $5.5 million project. St. Luke’s Wood River, the Sun Valley Community School and the Wood River Community YMCA are the employer partners in the project, allowing them to provide affordable housing for some employees. Ten of the units are rented to employees of those organizations and two are rented to people in the broader workforce.
The general formula, though not traditional, has worked well, Shafran said.
“People keep coming to us and asking, ‘How are you different?’” he said.
First, he said, the trust does not use any federal funding. When government funds are used, the housing cannot be offered to people who earn more than 80% of the area median income, Shafran noted. That fact usually means that workers such as teachers, firefighters and health-care providers aren’t eligible.
Second is the organization’s nonprofit status. Many affordable-housing developments—despite their goal—employ a for-profit model, Shafran said, making them more costly.
“Our projects don’t have that element to it,” he said.
Lastly, the trust’s nonprofit status provides other benefits that also lower costs, such as the ability to issue tax-free debt and exemption from paying property taxes, Shafran said.
“It’s a novel model,” he said.
The total cost of developing the Saddle Lofts Apartments is estimated at approximately $10.4 million, Shafran said. The trust is using a loan from Idaho First Bank to finance about 60% of the cost, he said, with the remaining 40%—about $4 million—raised directly from investors who will earn an 8% return, he said.
“We’re ready to go,” Shafran said.
The general contactor for the project is Ketchum-based Conrad Brothers Construction. The trust will employ an outside company to manage the project, Shafran said.
The project is scheduled for completion in late 2024 or early 2025.
With its second housing project now in the construction phase, the trust is looking ahead to its third project, a partnership with the Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency to build a 50- to 60-unit workforce-housing project in downtown Ketchum. The trust and the URA are planning to build the mixed-use project on the URA’s half-block property at First Street and Washington Avenue.
“That’s kind of front and center next for us,” Shafran said.
With 12 units completed, 27 in development and some 60 more in planning, Shafran said the Wood River Community Housing Trust is efficiently working toward its goal of adding some 500 workforce-housing units to the region’s inventory.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(6) comments
I'd like to personally thank the Hailey city council for wrecking our once beautiful town, congrats for giving into greed.
Given that no one is profiting off this project, who’s greed are they giving into? Thanks.
Seems like this is the goldilocks zone of housing.
Is it subsidized by taxpayers like Bluebird? Answer - no. Is it a free-market, profit driven project like the Ketch Building? Answer - no.
This project's intrigued me from the first announcement. It may not be the cheapest affordable housing, but if this is successful and replicable, it could provide a path to scaling up the number of housing units for the middle class, without bankrupting city budgets, and without being subject to the raw prices / greed of the open market. Plus the financing is creative and smart - heck I'd invest in those 8% bonds. Bravo to the team behind this, so far.
The big difference? This is housing for working people, developed by a local non-profit. Bluebird is a for profit project by an out of state developer, handpicked by a certain someone who pushed for zoning code change to permit it on one of the most expensive pieces of real estate in Idaho. Bluebird does not require a tenant to work.
$1945/mo is 20-30% below market rates? Glad I am not in the rental market.
Great stuff. More housing is needed and great to see.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In