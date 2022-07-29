The Wood River Women’s Foundation, a philanthropic organization benefiting causes in Blaine County, underwent a changing of the guard this week. Sandy McCullough, a long time member, replaces Terri Bullock as leader of the foundation.
McCullough joined the organization in 2014 after a 25-year career in communications. In 2017, she became a member of the board. She then served as secretary, sat on the executive committee, chaired the communications committee and co-chaired the grants committee. She will serve a two-year term.
“Sandy has been an invaluable asset ever since she joined,” Bullock said.
The Wood River Women’s Foundation, or WRWF, was founded in 2006 after a “conversation on a chairlift” between two women, according to its website. It has grown to over 325 members and will award more than $348,000 this year.
“To our delight, 2022 proved to be a record-breaking funding year for WRWF,” said Bullock. “Our generous philanthropic-minded members contributed close to $350,000 for Wood River nonprofits. This is more than $43,000 above what we awarded in 2021.”
The Foundation’s members pay $1,100 in dues each year, $100 of which goes to operating costs and the rest of which goes to a grant fund. 2022 beneficiaries of the fund are ARCH Community Housing, Blaine County Charitable Fund, Higher Ground Sun Valley, Idaho Trails Association, Ketchum Fire Department, Kids Mountain Fund, Kiwanis Club of Hailey, Men’s Second Chance Living, Swiftsure Therapeutic Ranch, Syringa Mountain School, The Advocates Alliance of Idaho, The Community Library, The Crisis Hotline, The Hunger Coalition, The Nature Conservancy, The Space Idaho, Wood River Fire & Rescue and Wood River Land Trust. Since its inception, the organization has funded 193 grants totaling almost $3.1 million.
The foundation will host its 16th annual celebration of grant recipients and luncheon on Aug. 3. Executive Director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children Beth Oppenheimer is the guest speaker. More information can be found on the foundation’s website, woodriverwomensfoundation.org. ￼
