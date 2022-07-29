Sandy McCullough Terri Bullock1.jpg

Sandy McCullough, left, and Terri Bullock, right.

 Photo courtesy of the Wood River Women’s Foundation

The Wood River Women’s Foundation, a philanthropic organization benefiting causes in Blaine County, underwent a changing of the guard this week. Sandy McCullough, a long time member, replaces Terri Bullock as leader of the foundation.

McCullough joined the organization in 2014 after a 25-year career in communications. In 2017, she became a member of the board. She then served as secretary, sat on the executive committee, chaired the communications committee and co-chaired the grants committee. She will serve a two-year term.

“Sandy has been an invaluable asset ever since she joined,” Bullock said.

