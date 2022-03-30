The Wood River Women’s Foundation, a collective of philanthropic individuals, earlier this month voted to provide grants to 16 Idaho nonprofit organizations that serve the Wood River Valley.
The 2022 grants total a record-high $348,000, topping the previous year’s total by $38,000. Since its founding in 2005, the organization has awarded 183 pooled grants surpassing $3 million to nonprofit groups in the Wood River Valley.
“To our delight, 2022 proved to be a record-breaking funding year for WRWF,” said foundation President Terri Bullock. “We are honored to collectively support those doing the work to deliver services throughout our community, especially in a difficult, pandemic-driven environment.”
This year, the 325-member charitable organization funded nonprofit organizations that address housing, education, outdoor initiatives, and emergency, social and therapeutic services.
New this year is the foundation’s pilot Focus Grant, a special-purpose grant of up to $200,000 over a two-year period created to address a pressing need in the Wood River Valley. The selected organization for “Closing the Opportunity Gap in Education” will be an award up to $100,000 for the creation of the Wood River Valley Early Learning Collaborative, in partnership with the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
“Idaho is one of only four states that does not currently invest in public preschool options,” the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children website states. “Many families cannot afford or access early-learning opportunities for their children. As a result, Idaho’s children are falling behind in school.
“Only 51 percent enter kindergarten with grade-level reading skills. Many cannot hold a pencil, use scissors or recognize their name.”
The collaboration will build partnerships among existing local experts in early-childhood education, including programs such as Head Start, family and group providers, faith-based organizations and school districts, as well as businesses, health-care networks, community organizations and other stakeholders.
“By pooling expertise and resources, such as space, transportation and personnel, collaboratives can offer affordable, comprehensive early-learning opportunities that otherwise wouldn’t be available to many families,” the website states.
Similar collaborations have taken place in several other Idaho counties. The foundation anticipates providing an additional $100,000 next year to the collaborative.
Jill Grossman, the foundation’s communications chair, said the organization will be reaching out in coming months to early-education specialists in the valley who could use some financial support.
The 2022 pooled grant recipients, with grant titles, are:
- ARCH Community Housing — Housing for Essential Workers: $20,000.
- Blaine County Charitable Fund — Emergency Assistance Grant Program: $18,000.
- Higher Ground Sun Valley — Higher Ground Cycling Program: $18,275.
- Idaho Trails Association — Youth Trail Program 2022: $6,400.
- Ketchum Fire Department — Backcountry Rescue: $20,000.
- Kids Mountain Fund — Rotarippers Lease Package: $6,500.
- Men’s Second Chance Living — MSCL House Operations: $20,000.
- Swiftsure Therapeutic Ranch — Safety Surround Wall: $14,200.
- The Advocates — Healthy Child Development Program: $15,000.
- The Alliance of Idaho — Support for Legal Services: $20,000.
- The Crisis Hotline — My Life Matters Enhancement: $20,000.
- The Hunger Coalition — The Value of Trust: $20,000.
- The Space Idaho — Forward Learning Scholars: $18,900.
- Wood River Fire & Rescue — Chain of Survival: $18,526.
The following organizations received smaller, unrestricted grants:
- Kiwanis Club of Hailey: $2,400.
- Syringa Mountain School: $2,400.
- The Nature Conservancy: $2,400.
- Wood River Land Trust: $2,400.
- The Community Library: $2,500.
“Our grant-making process provides our members with a window into the important work being done by nonprofits in the valley,” said Sandy McCullough, the foundation’s grants co-chair. “We equip our members with the technical tools necessary to evaluate grant proposals and make informed decisions about where the pooled funds will be awarded and put to needed use.”
Based in Ketchum, the Wood River Women’s Foundation is a collective of women who pool their contributions in order to achieve greater community impact while advancing their philanthropic skills. All women are welcome to join and participate in assessing the dozens of applications received each year, and vote on the award recipients.
For more information, go to woodriverwomensfoundation.org. ￼
