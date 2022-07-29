After spending a little more than two weeks in South Africa, Wood River High School student Jasmine Santacruz came to realize that there are more similarities among Americans and South Africans than she might have initially thought—but the same cannot be said for the critters that inhabit the two countries.

“One night, we’re all sitting in our room, and this absolutely massive spider comes in, and a bunch of us are extremely scared of spiders,” she said. “On the trip, we practiced a no-killing-bugs kind of thing. So we were trying to trap it in this bucket, and we were cheering on the girls to try to get it out while other girls were hidden in their beds, scared for their lives.

“Spiders are definitely bigger in South Africa.”

Jasmine Santacruz

A plate of South African food.
Melanie Gonzales

An elephant at Addo Elephant Park in rural South Africa.

