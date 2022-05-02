The Wood River Middle School library received a 2022 American Association of School Librarians Innovative Reading Grant, a national award given to just one school library per year.
Librarian Samantha Archibald Mora received the $2,500 grant as part of her project to expand the “manga” graphic novel section. Manga are comics or graphic novels that originate from Japan.
“We are incredibly proud to be the one school library selected for the American Association of School Librarians (AASL) Innovative Reading Grant for 2022,” said Wood River Middle School Principal Robert Ditch. “Ms. Mora has done terrific work this school year, working with students to expand the manga section of our library and provide our readers with materials they truly find interesting and engaging. She does an amazing job promoting reading among our students and working with our teachers to create a culture of reading at WRMS.”
The manga expansion project came about as an idea for a practicum for Mora as she sought the library endorsement. Mora applied for and received a grant from the Blaine County Education Foundation and after reading about the grant from the American Association of School Librarians, she decided to apply.
Mora plans to use the grant money to further expand the collection of graphic novels, which date back to the 19th century and remain popular to this day.
The AASL Innovative Reading Grant supports the planning and implementation of unique and innovative programs for K-9 learners that motivate students and encourage reading. For more information, visit www.ala.org/aasl/awards/innovative. ￼
