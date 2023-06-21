A Texas woman was seriously injured in an off-road UTV crash out Muldoon Canyon Thursday afternoon and airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls for treatment, authorities say.

The vehicle apparently rolled off an embankment along Cold Spring Creek north of High Five Campground, about 13 miles east of Bellevue, according to Carey Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Kimball.

The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Tuesday press release that a 44-year-old male from Southlake, Texas, was driving a Polaris Razor Pro side-by-side east from Bellevue with a 52-year-old female passenger, also of Southlake, Texas, when the driver lost control around 3:23 p.m. The UTV “left the roadway on the south side of the road,” fell down an embankment and “rolled one time in the creek channel, landing right side up,” the Sheriff’s Office said.

