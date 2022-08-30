Earlier this month, the Blaine County School District and Hailey Police Department agreed on a new contract for school resource officers, who provide law enforcement and police services to school grounds, areas adjacent to the schools, and school-sponsored events at the five schools within the Hailey city limits.

Schools outside of Hailey however—including Carey and the Ernest Hemingway STEAM school in Ketchum—do not currently have a contract with a law enforcement agency assigned as school resource officers, or SROs, on site.

Although these schools do not currently have contracts to provide SROs, the sheriff’s office will still routinely patrol campuses to provide police services, according to Chief Deputy Will Fruehling. The sheriff’s office recognizes difficulties covering the rural areas of Carey and have asked its deputies to have more of a presence there, Fruehling said.

