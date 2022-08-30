Earlier this month, the Blaine County School District and Hailey Police Department agreed on a new contract for school resource officers, who provide law enforcement and police services to school grounds, areas adjacent to the schools, and school-sponsored events at the five schools within the Hailey city limits.
Schools outside of Hailey however—including Carey and the Ernest Hemingway STEAM school in Ketchum—do not currently have a contract with a law enforcement agency assigned as school resource officers, or SROs, on site.
Although these schools do not currently have contracts to provide SROs, the sheriff’s office will still routinely patrol campuses to provide police services, according to Chief Deputy Will Fruehling. The sheriff’s office recognizes difficulties covering the rural areas of Carey and have asked its deputies to have more of a presence there, Fruehling said.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office covers the unincorporated county, Carey and the city of Ketchum via a contract for services.
“We currently do not have school resource officers at Carey or at Hemingway,” Fruehling said. “We do have our deputies stop by as frequently as possible to show a presence there and to build a relationship with the staff and students. It’s just not on a regular interval.
“It really comes down to funding. The sheriff’s office does not have the resources without funding from the school district. It is something we’ve talked about and would like to see in the future.”
At the request of the school district, the sheriff’s office will take part in a districtwide training session on Wednesday, Aug. 31, one day before classes begin. According to Fruehling, the department will train school teachers and staff on the district’s emergency procedures and instruct them on what they can expect from law enforcement in the event of an emergency.
The district stated that there are no ongoing negotiations to provide a contract for SRO’s outside Hailey city limits.
The new Hailey contract includes five district schools that are within Hailey city limits. Hailey and Alturas Elementary schools were added to the SRO’s coverage in the latest contract. The Wood River Middle School, Wood River High School and Silver Creek High School were previously part of officers’ beats. The agreement’s terms have the Wood River Middle School SRO routinely patrol Hailey Elementary, while the high school’s SRO will patrol Alturas Elementary. ￼
