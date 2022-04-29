With retirement looming, state Sen. Michelle Stennett reflects on 2022 Legislature, 13-year tenure

With her last legislative session in Boise behind her, District 26 state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said she believes progress was made on some fronts but the Legislature fell short on others.
Stennett, 61, announced her retirement from the Idaho Senate in January. She was appointed to the Senate in 2010 to serve in the seat held by her husband, Clint Stennett, who was battling brain cancer and died from the disease later that year. She won election to the seat in November 2010 and has won re-election five more times. Her current—and final—term will expire on Nov. 30.
In an interview Wednesday, Stennett said she is “pleased” that her final session of the Legislature is over—it ended March 31—though she remains focused on other elements of the job that will endure until her term concludes.
“It’s mixed,” she said. “It’s bittersweet, but I’m looking forward to doing other things.”
Stennett—who has been in a Senate leadership role for 12 years, two as minority caucus chair and 10 as minority leader—said she wishes the Legislature would have provided more significant property-tax relief, considering the state was operating with a nearly $2 billion budget surplus. While legislation offering some property-tax reductions was passed, initiatives for bigger changes stalled.
“We could have been a little more generous,” Stennett said.
Stennett said she would have also liked to have seen the Legislature provide stronger support for all-day kindergarten in Idaho. The Legislature passed and Gov. Brad Little signed a bill that will provide additional funding to the state’s early-reading and half-day kindergarten programs. The legislation allows school districts to fund all-day kindergarten but does not mandate it.
“We know how important that is to a good education,” Stennett said.
The Legislature did provide important funding to infrastructure, public safety and education budgets, Stennett said, which will help the state catch up on deferred road and bridge maintenance and expand broadband access. Other notable accomplishments include passage of a bill to fund provision of better health-insurance benefits to teachers, she said, and a bill to provide residents of health-care facilities the right to caregiver visitation.
In her 13 years of service in the Senate, she has seen the good and bad sides of the machinations of state government, Stennett said.
At times, politics features a “lack of civility” from some elected leaders and some constituents, she said. Political “grandstanding” is too common, she said, as is politicians pushing unconstitutional legislation for “emotional” reasons, which ultimately costs taxpayers money to defend against legal challenges.
“I’m a policy person, not a politics person,” she said.
In addition, the state is behind on providing some public services, in part because of “austere” spending practices, she said.
On the other hand, Stennett said, she has developed numerous meaningful relationships, learned about countless issues and worked with others to pass legislation that has helped Idahoans. She is proud of her work on environmental issues, including efforts to promote clean water and manage water resources, she said.
“We understand we cannot manage water the way we did before,” she said.
For the most part, Idaho legislators from both parties cooperate well, with the interests of their constituents in mind, Stennett said.
“People want to label us, … that all we do is fight and never get along,” she said, though legislators are generally civil and collaborative—some 75% of the time—and they call out bullying.
“That’s how it should work,” Stennett said.
Legislature colleagues offer praise
Sen. Chuck Winder, R-Boise, said Stennett has been a catalyst for civility and bipartisanship in the Senate.
“I think she has done a really good job working with the majority party and she’ll be missed,” Winder said Thursday.
Winder—who holds the top-ranking post of Senate president pro tempore—has worked with Stennett since the beginning of her Senate career. Despite “not necessarily agreeing on social issues,” Winder said he and Stennett cooperated on a variety of matters, including veterans’ issues and fire protection. Stennett was civil, operated with “integrity and character” and in a “high-quality way,” and has a “passion for her beliefs,” he said.
“I do hate to see her move on and not represent her constituency,” he said.
Blaine County Commissioner Muffy Davis, a Democrat who previously represented District 26 in the Idaho House of Representatives, also praised Stennett’s service.
“I have to say I believe the entire state, but especially the people from District 26, owe Michelle an immense debt of gratitude for her tireless work on our behalf,” she said. “We have all benefited from Michelle’s selfless dedication to serving the people of Idaho.”
One of her favorite stories from the Capitol, Davis said, comes from when she was considering a particularly challenging bill on the House floor.
“I was uncertain which way I would vote, as I could see merits on both sides, and I didn’t know what to do,” she said.
She called Stennett, who was on the Senate floor—also hearing bills—but answered the phone.
“When I shared with her my dilemma, she simply told me I had to listen to my heart and vote with my heart,” Davis said. “That is what is so special and rare about Michelle—she always approached every challenging decision with her whole heart. She is one of the most honest, open, genuine, hard-working and caring people I know.”
Changes in store for District 26
Stennett’s seat in the Legislature is one of many that is slated to have a new occupant in the next legislative session in 2023. As part of the decennial redistricting process, the composition of District 26 and some other legislative districts is changing in the upcoming election cycle, meaning some legislators can no longer serve their current district. In addition, some legislators—like Stennett—are retiring.
Stennett said she anticipates that there could be a 40-45% turnover in the Legislature by 2023.
Through state redistricting, District 26—which has included Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties—will be composed of Blaine, Lincoln and Jerome counties. Through November, the district will be represented by Stennett and two other Democrats: Rep. Sally Toone, of Gooding, and Rep. Ned Burns, of Bellevue. Toone is no longer eligible to run for office in District 26 and Burns—who was appointed in December to replace Davis—is running to retain his seat.
Republican Mike Pohanka, of Jerome, is challenging Burns for the district’s Seat A. Shoshone Democrat Karma Metzler Fitzgerald, Eden Republican Lyle Johnstone and Jerome Republican Jack Nelsen are vying for the district’s Seat B, with the two Republicans facing off in the May 17 primary elections.
Four candidates are running for Stennett’s seat: Hailey Democrat Ron Taylor, Sun Valley Independent Donald Lappin, Hailey Republican Eric Parker and Jerome Republican Laurie Lickley. Republican voters will choose a candidate for the November general election in the May 17 primary.
Stennett still working as senator
Stennett said she will change her longstanding policy of not endorsing candidates, now that her service in the Senate is ending. Taylor shadowed her at the Capitol earlier this year, she said.
As for what this year’s elections could bring, a recent influx of out-of-state residents into Blaine County makes it difficult to predict, Stennett said.
“It’s anybody’s guess,” she said, though she is optimistic for Democrats and hopes that, no matter what the outcomes, a “balance of ideology” is achieved at the Statehouse.
Should Democrats—who are outnumbered by Republicans 28-7 in the Senate and 58-12 in the House—lose numbers in the Legislature, it would essentially “create a one-party system, and that’s not balanced,” she said.
Seeking balance, being “broad-minded and thoughtful,” and giving a voice to all constituents—including those in the minority—has been important to her, Stennett said. With many issues facing Idaho—from housing shortages and growth to challenges in education—she will continue working through the end of her term, she said. In addition to serving on several boards and panels, she plans to aid in some political campaigns, to serve on some Senate interim committees and to eventually help with the transition to a new District 26 senator.
She has not made post-Senate career plans but will be “open to opportunities,” Stennett said.
Being a state senator can be “exhausting,” she said, having to be an expert in myriad issues and often being “in the crosshairs” of the public and the media.
“It takes a lot of effort to do it right and do it well,” she said.
Nonetheless, Stennett said, she has learned from her service and hopes she has improved the lives of Idahoans.
“I’m extraordinarily grateful for the experience.” ￼
