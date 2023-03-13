Ketchum snow

Snow removal follows a storm in downtown Ketchum on Friday, March 10. 

 Express photo by Roland Lane

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Wood River Valley, Sawtooth Valley and Copper Basin areas on Monday in anticipation of heavy snow through the mountains of south-central Idaho. 

Expect the most accumulation above 7,500 feet, the Weather Service's Pocatello Office stated, with forecasts calling for 1-2 feet of snow on high mountain passes today through Wednesday morning. Lower elevations and valley floors will likely see 6-12 inches, according to the forecast. 

The Weather Service expects gusts rising to 50 mph. 

