The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Wood River Valley, Sawtooth Valley and Copper Basin areas on Monday in anticipation of heavy snow through the mountains of south-central Idaho.
Expect the most accumulation above 7,500 feet, the Weather Service's Pocatello Office stated, with forecasts calling for 1-2 feet of snow on high mountain passes today through Wednesday morning. Lower elevations and valley floors will likely see 6-12 inches, according to the forecast.
The Weather Service expects gusts rising to 50 mph.
"Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches," the Weather Service stated. "If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency."
At 1 p.m. Monday, the Idaho Transportation Department had only closed state Highway 21 over Banner Summit northwest of Stanley. State Highway 75 from Timmerman Hill to Gimlet and over Galena Pass was snow covered but passable, according to ITD.
As always, the ITD road conditions area available online at 511.idaho.gov or by calling 511 on your phone.
