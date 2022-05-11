'We have nowhere to go’: Some valley residents endure stress, life-changing challenges amid housing crisis

The stories range in depth and emotion, but they collectively point to a problem many experts and elected officials say cannot be ignored: working people living in their cars, residents being evicted or forced to face unaffordable rents, and multiple families living in a single home.
The shortage of affordable housing in Blaine County has impacted its working residents on a variety of levels. Some are experiencing homelessness. Some are struggling financially because of soaring housing costs. Some have decided to gather their belongings and move away, where stable housing might be secured. Most, it is believed, end up enduring varying levels of stress—sometimes depression—because of their situation.
On May 1, a group of activists held a rally in Ketchum to voice support for actions to address the housing crisis. Event organizer Krzysztof Gilarowski—a Ketchum resident who works at the Limelight Hotel—talked about Ketchum becoming a place where $4.5 million condominiums are being built as many working residents fight to stay afloat. The people who make the place a “community” are being lost, he said. Is $4.5 million the cost of becoming a Ketchum resident, he asked.
In conversations about the housing crisis, people are sometimes inundated with data, report findings and statistics. Vetted information is deemed essential to understanding the problem, but sometimes the faces—the stark reality and costs for working people—are overshadowed.
The Idaho Mountain Express spoke to four Wood River Valley residents last week to hear their stories of how the housing crisis has impacted their lives.
Mike Tonsmeire
Mike Tonsmeire left Alabama as a 17-year-old in 1972, but the long, Southern drawl typical of the state’s inhabitants remains with him to this day. He views Ketchum and the issues it faces from the perspective of both an outsider and a local, as he floats between Blaine County, Stanley, Salmon and wherever else he can find work and a place to stay. The problem, he said, is lately he’s been feeling a lot more like an outsider in the town he has called home for three decades.
“I love Idaho, and I really love Ketchum. But I’m being pushed out,” he said. “And it’s people like me that you need to retain to keep this community together. I was a jeweler. I’ve been a carpenter, a painter and a plumber—you name it, I’ve done it—to try to stay here.”
When asked if he plans to move if the cost of living in the valley continues to rise at the rate it has the past couple of years, he is frank: “I don’t have anything to fall back on, but I won’t have a choice,” he said.
Tonsmeire understands the fickle nature of money, and how great changes can sweep through a community quickly, and with little notice. He was raised in one of the most prominent families in Alabama, the son of Arthur Tonsmeire II, the chairman of Altus Bank—for a while Alabama’s largest savings and loans operation—and an adviser to President Ronald Reagan. When the savings-and-loan crisis of the late 1980s and 1990s decimated the industry and many of its companies, the Tonsmeire family fortune, along with land holdings in Central America and Alabama, were lost.
Tonsmeire told his story over the phone from Boise, where he has been staying with a friend until the weather in Ketchum warms up enough for him to camp out near town. He primarily lives out of campsites and his car, a situation that can deteriorate quickly in Idaho’s extreme climate.
“I’ve had to call the Redside Foundation a couple of times and say, ‘Hey, it’s 20 degrees below zero and I’m in the back of my car, and I’m not doing so well,” he said.
The Redside Foundation is an organization that “supports the health and strength of the professional outdoor guiding community,” according to its website. Tonsmeire, who has guided on the rivers of Idaho for five decades, cited Redside, along with the Blaine County-based Hunger Coalition, as two organizations key to keeping him going when times get tough.
His family’s economic downturn has colored much of how he views politics and economics in this country.
“In the right context, the system we have in America works very well, even in the face of abuse and corruption at various levels of government,” he said. “Capitalism is a great economic system, but the left hand cuts off the right hand. Capitalism says, ‘Buy low and sell high,’ and that puts a lot of money in your pocket, but it doesn’t make many friends.”
Tonsmeire said that housing-related issues Ketchum is facing right now are by no means new, but have been accelerated greatly in the last few years. Upon returning from his summer work on the rivers last year, he said it felt like “population and rent had doubled.”
He knows that an increased population means increased strain on resources. When asked what changes he would bring to Ketchum if he were put in a leadership position, he offered, among other things, one pointed proposal.
“I studied geothermal science at Boise State and, a long time ago, went to the owners of Guyer Hot Springs and the city and presented a proposal for a geothermal system at the spot, but the owners were not interested for financial reasons,” he said. “It’s a wasted resource right now. That’s a gift from the creator to everybody in the city, and to not have it made available for local businesses, local greenhouses, local aquaculture, is ignorant.”
Tonsmeire is as much an expert on aquaculture as he is on river rafting; he once operated a shrimp farm through an Idaho winter with great success, prompting an invitation to speak to the World Aquaculture Society Conference.
“I was asked to go to Amsterdam in 1988 to speak about inland shrimp farming at the conference, but I couldn’t afford the ticket. That’s the way my life is,” he said with a laugh.
Tonsmeire is cautiously hopeful about the direction the city is headed in. He believes leaders in Ketchum when they say low-income housing is a top priority, but, ultimately, he thinks market forces could be the downfall of their efforts.
“You can wave your banner about low-income housing, but if you have people that are going to build low-income housing and then sell it to someone who doubles the price the next year, then you’re defeating the purpose,” he said. “I don’t know how to stop that part.”
Franco Garcia
Franco Garcia’s original plan was to purchase a home for his family and himself in 2025. However, the COVID-19 pandemic struck, and real estate prices in the Wood River Valley soared. So, he pushed the date to 2027.
Then, last November, he discovered the mobile home he has lived in for nine years has to be moved by May 31 or it will be bulldozed. All of his thoughts of home ownership have been pushed aside in order to solve the more pressing problem: finding a place to live in the county before being evicted.
Garcia, his wife, and his 4- and 6-year-old children have not known any part of the country besides Blaine County. He moved here from Peru in 2006 and has lived in the J&J Trailer Park south if Ketchum since 2013. His children attend the Pioneer Montessori School in Ketchum and are worried about leaving behind their teachers and friends.
“We love this valley,” he said. “My kids go to the park here, they ride their bikes here and hike here. I work here. I don’t know anything else. We do not want to have to leave.”
Garcia operates his own tile company, a venture he formed in the last couple of years. He said that the stress of searching for a place to live has compounded the stress of being a new business owner. His wife works at St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center and says that she, too, has found it hard to focus on her daily tasks, knowing the reality they face.
For now, the Blaine County Housing Authority is helping Garcia look for land for his mobile home. There were four available spots at The Meadows trailer park south of Ketchum along state Highway 75, but those were taken by some of his J&J neighbors. He is hoping that The Meadows management will carve out an additional space for him, but he has not heard a definitive answer from them. When asked how he felt about his neighborhood being replaced by more expensive (albeit workforce) housing, he said it was disappointing.
“I love this community. We love living here,” he said. “All of our neighbors are kind. My children’s grandparents live right down the road. This place is perfect.”
Community activist Herbert Romero said he doesn’t buy the workforce-housing argument. “[Developer Kris Dondero] said he is building workforce housing, but what about this workforce, the workforce that lives in J&J right now? If he really cared about workforce housing, he would give priority to these families for the new housing he is building.”
Dondero told the Express that while current J&J tenants are not being given any sort of priority for the new building, he did “identify alternative housing opportunities to many of the tenants,” but said the options were “rejected” because the cost was too high.
In one way, Garcia is lucky: his mobile home is in good enough shape to move. Many of his neighbors don’t have that possibility. In some ways, he said, finding land for a mobile home is easier than finding a new apartment or house.
“We might go to the South Valley. Bellevue could be an option,” he said. “It’s better than living in Shoshone or Carey, but we really want to stay around here.
“I’ve been on vacation to many places since I moved here. None of them are as good as the Wood River Valley. I love it here. I want to stay here. A lot of people have said the valley is only for rich people, but we are doing our best to survive here.”
Pierce Klinke
He’s only been in town for three years, but Pierce Klinke has made it his mission to spend his free time learning about the issues that ail his newfound home.
“I know plenty of people who have moved here from Colorado mountain towns, or Jackson Hole or other places. They talk about how the valley feels like those places did 20 years ago,” he said. “So, if we’re on a trajectory to ultimately become another Jackson or Aspen, that’s not good.”
Klinke’s relatively short term in Ketchum—he first came to the Wood River Valley for the summer as an intern in 2018, and then permanently the summer after—has been marked by change. Since the pandemic—which brought a rush of people to the valley, many of them wealthy city-dwellers looking for a place to rent and work from remotely, or a second home to build or buy—the town hasn’t quite felt the same, he said.
“My first two summers here before COVID-19 felt a lot different than the town does now,” he said.
Klinke—a freelance filmmaker and photographer—has lived in four different places in his short time in the valley. He thought he had found a long-term answer in the Ketch apartment building on First Avenue, but he was pushed out by new ownership.
“From speaking to my neighbors at the time, I heard that new ownership increased rent by 40-50% with no additional services,” he said. “My roommates and I were not even given the option to re-sign our lease. We were told by management it was due to ‘upgrades.’ That was within two months of our lease expiring.”
His roommates, unable to afford any of the available options in Ketchum, decided to cut their losses and move into one of their family member’s cabins in East Magic, by Magic Reservoir. They now commute from the cabin to the Wood River Valley each day.
This frustrating experience led to Klinke and his parents purchasing a house in Hailey, a situation he said he is very fortunate to be in.
“I definitely count myself as being exceedingly fortunate,” he said. “It reached a point where I could either buy a place and still live here, or have to move back in with my parents.”
Klinke said that living without a landlord or worry of rent increases has alleviated a lot of stress in his life.
“Plus, instead of paying rent, I’m paying a mortgage,” he said. “So it’s going into actual equity, which ultimately will go back into my pocket rather than going into the pocket of some out-of-towner, which is fantastic.”
Klinke worked for Ketchum resident Spencer Cordovano’s unsuccessful mayoral campaign last year. He isn’t convinced that the current leadership is taking this issue seriously enough. He cited the Ketchum City Council’s decision not to pass the P&Z-endorsed emergency ordinance that would have changed development requirements in the community core as a decision he disagrees with. The ordinance was designed to increase density, promote vibrancy and maintain housing.
“It’s convenient for landlords to say it’s not an emergency,” he said, smiling. “But it definitely is.”
At the end of the day, Klinke thinks that Wood River Valley officials, developers and residents alike need to remember what makes this place special.
“Why do tourists love coming here? Who provides that experience for the tourists?” he asked. “It’s the lifties, it’s the people that work at bars and at restaurants. If those people can’t afford to live here, then what will happen to our town?”
Rocio Belito
The daily conversations Rocio Belito has with her neighbors at the J&J Trailer Park south of Ketchum are different from what they used to be. “Now, every day, we are asking each other, ‘Did you find somewhere to go?’” she said.
As her May 31 eviction deadline nears, Belito sees the tension in her home rising.
“My husband and I are stressed out. My uncle is stressed out. My 11-year-old hears my concerns, and now he is stressed out,” she said. “We have looked everywhere for a location to go to but all we have found is waiting lists.”
Belito and her family came to the Wood River Valley seven years ago from Peru. She has lived in J&J for that entire time, which is part of the reason the impending eviction hurts so much. She said she has developed an attachment to her house, which cannot be moved, and, therefore, will be torn down to make room for the new housing development planned for the site.
For an article in the April 22 edition of the Express, developer Kris Dondero told the newspaper that he has taken a hands-on approach to helping residents relocate.
“I have been collaborating with other organizations around the county to find a solution for these tenants,” he said the interview.
However, Herbert Romero, founder of the Hispanic Leadership Taskforce, who translated the interview with Belito, said that Dondero’s promise has not come to fruition.
“Everyone is worried about what they will do on May 31,” he said. “They are worried that if they stay, they will be served [a legal action], and will then have a court appearance on top of a housing crisis.”
Belito affirmed that she is worried about potential legal action. All of the compounding worries wear on her constantly, she said.
“I am usually a very good worker, but lately I have not been focused on my work, to the point where my managers asked if something is going on,” she said.
Sunday, her only day off, used to be a day for her family to go on a hike or sit in the park, and generally enjoy each other’s company. Since the eviction notice came in November, the family outings have not had the same charm, she said.
“We just can’t focus on anything else right now.”
Belito, like many of her neighbors, has been attempting to get in contact with Dondero through Romero, as well as through Sarah Michael, chair of the Blaine County Housing Authority, and Tammy Davis, of The Crisis Hotline. They reported that despite numerous emails and requests for an extension on the May 31 deadline, they have not received a reply.
“Please, we just need more time,” Belito asked, with months of stress showing in her eyes. “We have nowhere to go. We cannot just move out onto the streets. We have grandparents, we have children. We need somewhere to go.” ￼
