Mary Austin Crofts

Mary Austin Crofts, the longtime head of the Blaine County Recreation District who oversaw the establishment of the Wood River Trail path system, died Wednesday in Boise of complications from a heart attack and stroke. She was 73.

Crofts was discovered in her Ketchum home Sunday after the incident and was airlifted to a Boise hospital, daughter-in-law Kodi Crofts said Thursday.

After establishing herself as a successful advertising executive, Crofts was hired to be the executive director of the Blaine County Recreation District in 1984. In that role, she worked with others to coordinate a “rails to trails” initiative that turned the defunct Union Pacific railroad line between Bellevue and Ketchum into a multi-use, non-motorized, paved public path.

