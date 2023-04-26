Elected officials and other community leaders from throughout Blaine County traveled to Teton County in eastern Idaho earlier this month to share ideas and discuss common issues with leaders from other resort cities in the Gem State.

Among the nearly 30 people who joined the fourth annual Resort Cities Coalition “city tour” were Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw, Ketchum City Councilwoman Courtney Hamilton, Sun Valley City Administrator Jim Keating, Hailey City Councilman Juan Martinez, Blaine County Commission Chair Muffy Davis and Carey Mayor Sara Mecham. Others who participated in the tour from April 12-14 included Sun Valley Economic Development Executive Director Harry Griffith, Wood River Land Trust Executive Director Scott Boettger, Sun Valley Resort and Blaine County housing officials, and representatives of Valley County and the city of McCall.

The Resort Cities Coalition comprises a group of Idaho resort cities with numerous common interests. The tour—organized primarily by retired Idaho legislator Wendy Jaquet of Blaine County—included numerous organized visits and discussions in Teton County and the small cities of Victor and Driggs, which face some of the same challenges as the resort areas of Blaine County and Valley County.

Neil Bradshaw, Jan. 2022

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Tags

Load comments