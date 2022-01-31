The city of Ketchum will host a special meeting of elected officials from throughout the Wood River Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to discuss plans to develop community housing.
Participants in the virtual “housing workshop” at 10 a.m. will include city mayors, city administrators, county commissioners and representatives of the Blaine County Housing Authority.
The meeting can be viewed via Zoom at https://ketchumidaho-org.zoom.us/j/81445437125 or in person at Ketchum City Hall, at 191 Fifth St. West. To submit written comments, email them to participate@ketchumidaho.org.
The workshop is scheduled to last two hours. A discussion of community housing is the only item on the agenda. Participants will review housing data and discuss possibilities for cooperation on housing development.
Amid soaring rents and real estate prices and an acute shortage of affordable housing in Blaine County, Ketchum and other public entities have been working on initiatives to procure and develop community housing.
This ought to be good, their 25 year behind everything.
"they're"
Hope you will join and share your thoughts. I’m a bit worried that City of Ketchum is anchored on the best place for high density affordable housing as being in the retail core. That would be, by far, the most expensive option, would take longer than most other options and would face the most push back va other options. The Xity has taken some important strides forward with hiring a housing specialist and assembling a task force rather than waiting for the County to do something. It would also be bad for the economies of down valley towns and isn’t necessarily the best solution for a lot of the workforce. Maybe the County can catch up?
