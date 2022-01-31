The city of Ketchum will host a special meeting of elected officials from throughout the Wood River Valley on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to discuss plans to develop community housing.

Participants in the virtual “housing workshop” at 10 a.m. will include city mayors, city administrators, county commissioners and representatives of the Blaine County Housing Authority.

The meeting can be viewed via Zoom at https://ketchumidaho-org.zoom.us/j/81445437125 or in person at Ketchum City Hall, at 191 Fifth St. West. To submit written comments, email them to participate@ketchumidaho.org.

The workshop is scheduled to last two hours. A discussion of community housing is the only item on the agenda. Participants will review housing data and discuss possibilities for cooperation on housing development.

Amid soaring rents and real estate prices and an acute shortage of affordable housing in Blaine County, Ketchum and other public entities have been working on initiatives to procure and develop community housing.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

