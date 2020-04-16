Cities in the Wood River Valley will weigh extending, altering, or letting lapse local shelter-in-place orders during special meetings Friday, two days before the rules are set to lapse. Here’s what’s up for debate in Hailey, Ketchum and Bellevue—plus how to tune in to the meetings yourself.
Hailey
The Hailey City Council will convene via the web-conferencing platform GoToMeeting tomorrow at 2 p.m. to discuss the city’s Public Health Emergency Order, set to expire on April 19.
City Council members will evaluate three main options tomorrow in regard to the public-health order:
- Extend the order, continuing the citywide construction ban.
- Extend the order with specified construction guidelines.
- Allow the order to expire.
Prior to the public hearing, the city council will open the session to public comment. To join the meeting from a smartphone or computer, visit https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/424989501 or dial 872-240-3212 and enter access code 424-989-501. (Due to recent high participation levels, the city has reminded participants to mute their devices when not speaking.)
Ketchum
The Ketchum City Council will meet virtually on Friday at 11 a.m. to discuss whether construction and landscaping will be authorized to begin again on Monday.
Following a meeting last Saturday, the council voted to tentatively plan for the ban to be lifted on April 20 but requested another meeting before the scheduled date to reassess how the coronavirus situation has evolved.
Residents interested in virtually attending the city’s meeting can do so by visiting ketchumidaho.org/meetings. Public comment can be sent to participate@ketchumidaho.org and the full agenda packet can be found on the city’s website.
Last Saturday, the council also decided to amended health ordinance, agreeing to a set of standards for worksites. Construction sites or businesses found to be in violation of the city’s standards will have two warnings before the job site is red-tagged and ordered to halt construction until either the state or county stay-at-home order is lifted.
Bellevue
Following an extended shutdown under mandated isolation orders to control the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bellevue City Council will hold a special meeting Friday at 11:30 a.m. to consider which businesses in the city will re-open.
The public hearing, “COVID-19 Guidelines and Limitations for Construction Sites and Certain Trades Operating Within Blaine County,” will be hosted by Bellevue Mayor Ned Burns and Diane Shay, the city’s community development director. Burns had been waiting for up-to-date information from the medical science community before making a decision to open some business up as early as next week.
To join the Bellevue Common Council Meeting via ZOOM using your computer, tablet or smartphone, go to https://zoom.us/j/93343582544?pwd=cUFBbDhZUExCY0IrN3VFL3BDZE1RUT09
and enter meeting ID 933-4358-2544 and password 368698. For dial-in access, call: 253-215 8782 or 301- 715-8592, entering meeting ID 933-4358-2544 if needed.
