A Texas woman was seriously injured in an off-road UTV crash out Muldoon Canyon Thursday afternoon and airlifted to a hospital in Idaho Falls for treatment, authorities say.
The vehicle apparently rolled off an embankment along Cold Spring Creek north of High Five Campground, about 13 miles east of Bellevue, according to Carey Rural Fire & Rescue Chief Richard Kimball.
The Blaine County Sheriff’s Office stated in a Tuesday press release that a 44-year-old male from Southlake, Texas, was driving a Polaris Razor Pro side-by-side east from Bellevue with a 52-year-old female passenger, also of Southlake, Texas, when the driver lost control around 3:23 p.m. The UTV “left the roadway on the south side of the road,” fell down an embankment and “rolled one time in the creek channel, landing right side up,” the Sheriff’s Office said.
Wood River Fire & Rescue Chief Ron Bateman said WRFR was dispatched to the site around that same time for an impact sensor beacon from "an Apple device that was involved in a crash with potential injury.” Wood River Fire responded from the west from Bellevue and Carey Fire responded from the east, he said.
“This area is just as you come past what is called the Cold Springs area, as you come from west to east, and the road has a sweeping corner around the toe of a hill and right along the creek,” Kimball said. “With the edge of the road and the creek not having a shoulder, if you go off on the creek side you are going down into the creek on a steep bank 15 feet or more.”
Flight records indicate that Air St. Luke’s helicopter was able to land in the area around 4:15 p.m., and the passenger was taken by air ambulance to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center, a Level II trauma center, for her injuries.
The Sheriff's Office said the driver did not report any injuries.
“Both occupants of the UTV were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash. The UTV sustained substantial damages and had to be towed from the scene,” the Sheriff’s Office stated.
According to Bateman, communications in the area are “very difficult, if not impossible,” but WRFR Operations Chief Bass Sears had coincidentally activated his Zoleo backcountry satellite communicator 45 minutes before the call. Sears responded to the incident after recognizing the coordinates as an area WRFR had been dispatched to “multiple times for significant accidents,” Bateman said, and the two chiefs were able communicate with the device and arrange for an air ambulance.
The passenger’s current condition is unknown.
Last summer, one woman was killed and at least seven Wood River Valley residents injured in ATV or UTV rollover crashes in the surrounding mountains. Among the injured, three required air ambulances from Muldoon and Slaughterhouse canyons, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office.
