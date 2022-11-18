How do you preserve “quality of place”?

Good question, according to Jaap Vos, a University of Idaho professor and keynote speaker at last week’s Sun Valley Economic Development Summit, an event focused on the phrase.

“I don’t know!” Vos said. “There is no magic wand. Everybody always asks, ‘how can we do this?’ and I don’t know. However, the more different you are—and this is counterintuitive to most people—the more likely it is that you will succeed.”

jaapvoschart1.png

A chart detailing population change in Blaine County over the last decade.

aguckes@mtexpress.com

Load comments