Good question, according to Jaap Vos, a University of Idaho professor and keynote speaker at last week’s Sun Valley Economic Development Summit, an event focused on the phrase.
“I don’t know!” Vos said. “There is no magic wand. Everybody always asks, ‘how can we do this?’ and I don’t know. However, the more different you are—and this is counterintuitive to most people—the more likely it is that you will succeed.”
In Vos’ view, a high “quality of place” requires a “small group of very similar people with similar goals that are mutually dependent on each other, [in a] beautiful setting, [where] all basic needs are met but not taken for granted.”
He added that you also need “a strong sense of ‘community’ and no outside interference” from organizations or entities based outside of the area. The best path to preserve a city’s unique character, he said, is to embrace unique policies and strategies without trying to adhere to any other city’s previous plan.
“I heard someone ask this morning, ‘Can you give examples of places that have been successful at this?’ Don’t look at that,” he said. “You’re only going to be successful if you figure out who you are, and what the tools are that you need to use—you’re not going to be successful if you compare yourself to someone else.”
Vos’ Nov. 9 address focused extensively on demographic and anecdotal shifts to his community, Boise, as well as to Blaine County and the rest of Idaho. Vos called on attendees to look at population change, not population growth, when evaluating how a place has evolved.
“People always think, ‘We’re growing,’ so they look at the people that are being added,” he said. “But, you should really look at all the people that are coming in and all the people that are leaving. According to the Census, in the last 10 years, the population of Idaho has grown by 245,000 people or so, but during the same period of time we had almost 300,000 people leave. So instead of saying, ‘We grew by 245,000,’ we need to say, ‘We changed by half a million.’
“The population of Idaho is 1.8 million, I believe, and half a million of those people were not living here 10 years ago—that’s significant. That’s what we feel—change, not growth.”
Vos then cited a survey from Blaine County that showed 21% of respondents had lived here less than five years—a number Vos said shows that the area is “really changing.”
“You need to pay attention to that stuff,” he said. “I want you to realize that quality of place can [disappear] in the blink of an eye, and you will never get it back. Once it’s gone, it’s gone.”
Vos emphasized that the key for this community is to figure out who exactly it wants its quality of place to serve. He cited an example of a Wellington, Florida—a well-off winter equestrian destination—that fell victim to its own indecision.
“There was a conflict that I got involved in between a billionaire and a group of millionaires,” he said. “A billionaire wanted the equestrian community to be exclusive to him and his peers. The group of millionaires said, ‘This is a business. We’re going to have people coming, and we’re going to make money.’ Very quickly, there was a major conflict, right between [these two groups]. Nobody won, and ultimately, they ended up building an equestrian center that is absolutely horrific—it doesn’t look beautiful [or like anything] that was ever intended.”
This community may well be at a similar crossroads, Vos said. He pointed to a survey that asked Blaine County residents whether their quality of life was changing in a way that concerned them. From a scale of zero (least) to five (most), the average was 4.1, indicating strong concerns.
Ultimately, he used his own experience in Boise as a warning for the effect that drastic changes can have on a community’s long-standing residents.
“Boise used to be this sleepy little town—it was a big town, but it was a small town in many ways. And now it has grown up. It feels very different,” he said. “The checkout person at the [grocery store] looked up at me recently and said she was relieved to see a face she recognized—she said nobody makes small talk anymore, and it has made her job less enjoyable.”
He said that he has begun to open up to the idea of moving away from the city, something he once never thought possible.
Idaho, Vos said, has been reinvented as a place for people to “recreate…retire…and work remotely.” US News and World Report identified Idaho as the national leader in population growth from 2020 to 2021, increasing in population 2.9%, while the US growth rate over that same time was .1%.
“We’re no longer in the middle of nowhere,” he said. “We’re in the middle of the action.” ￼
