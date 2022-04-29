Two years after Flying Heart ruling, public-access battle continues

Actress Demi Moore is fighting a settlement agreement intended to put to rest a years-long dispute between Blaine County and a private homeowner’s association over public access to the Big Wood River, according to a complaint to intervene and demand for jury trial filed in Fifth District Court on Monday.
Moore is suing both the Flying Heart Ranch Owner’s Association and the county over an apparent plan to build two paved public parking lots in the Flying Heart Ranch subdivision, one of which would sit just beyond her property line.
The two proposed 100-foot-long parking pads would accommodate four cars each, allowing the public access to two pedestrian easements that run from Aspen Lakes Drive to the river, according to the homeowner’s association. The southern parking pad would sit adjacent to one of the four lots that Moore owns in the subdivision.
While Aspen Lakes Drive itself and the land around it are private, the public “shall have access to the roads and river,” according to a plat note written when the Flying Heart subdivision was established in 1979.
As part of that agreement, Blaine County—which has an 80-foot right-of-way along the road—would maintain its 15-foot easement parallel to the east bank of the Big Wood, along with two public paths to get there. One of the paths cuts east-west on the southern portion of one of Moore’s lots.
In a personal declaration filed on Monday, April 25, Moore stated that she was aware of the pedestrian easement on her lot but had been unaware of the proposed parking plan until she received a forwarded email from Flying Heart homeowner’s association attorney Gary Slette asking for her signature. The email outlined a settlement agreement and proposed parking designs, she stated.
Reading the email, Moore realized that the parking area would “concentrate public parking directly in front of” a proposed future home on her property, “significantly affecting privacy.” Negotiations had been happening for “over six months, without transparency or disclosures, at least with regard to me,” she wrote.
“Privacy is a significant concern for me and one reason I chose Flying Heart Ranch to purchase property,” Moore stated.
Moore said the parking area would also “sacrifice” her property value and the usability of the land.
“The board has never included me in the negotiations, asked me for input or comment on possible sites, and prior to April 14, 2022, despite lengthy settlement negotiations, failed to disclose in any timely manner any possible location(s) of the public parking area being discussed with the other parties to the litigation,” she wrote. “I was completely surprised by this proposal and it is completely unacceptable.”
According to Slette’s email—which Moore made public in an exhibit accompanying her declaration—board members and two attorneys for the Flying Heart Ranch Owner’s Association crafted a settlement agreement over the past year to avoid a court trial and put to rest a nearly three-year-old lawsuit brought against the association by the county.
The agreement lays out several rules governing when and how the public can use the proposed parking lots.
Under its terms, Blaine County would construct the parking lots and be responsible for their maintenance and repair, and the owner’s association would be entitled to tow vehicles parked outside of the designated parking areas before sunrise or after sunset and post signs at the county’s expense.
Other provisions include a requirement for the county and Silver Creek Outfitters to pay the owner’s association $10,000 for trash removal and a request to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office to enforce the parking hours.
At least four aluminum signs with Blaine County logos would be posted at the parking lots and public-easement paths, according to the agreement. The signs along the paths would ask visitors to “please respect private property and stay on the trail” and “pack it in, pack it out,” while the parking lot signs would advise “no overnight parking,” a “four-car maximum” and announce that “violators will be towed.”
“Aspen Lakes Drive may only be used by the public for the purposes of gaining access to the parking areas and the pedestrian easements,” Slette wrote in the April 13 email, adding that the association was “focused on trying to preclude dog walkers on Aspen Lakes Drive.”
According to a declaration filed by Flying Heart Ranch Owner’s Association President Tom Mistick, 69.56% of Flying Heart property owners—a supermajority—approved the settlement agreement in a vote.
“Votes [were] distributed to owners based on the number of lots they own. There are 46 lots, and therefore there are 46 votes,” Mistick wrote on Tuesday. “The owners of 32 lots voted in favor; the owner of one lot voted against it; and the owners of 13 lots did not cast a vote.”
During a status conference in Fifth District Court on April 25, attorney Preston Neal Carter, representing Blaine County, noted that Silver Creek Outfitters had signed on to the agreement. The Blaine County commissioners discussed the matter in a closed executive session on Tuesday; as of press time, it was unclear if they had also signed the agreement.
Complaints extend lifespan of lawsuit
Blaine County first sued the Flying Heart Ranch Owner’s Association in July 2019 after landowners refused to remove “No Parking” signs from the county right-of-way on Aspen Lakes Drive. The signs had created a significant burden to access the river, the county argued, and fly fishermen and women had alleged that the stretch of river east of Aspen Lakes Drive—while offering some of the best trout fishing in the valley—was effectively off-limits due to the threat of being towed. Silver Creek Outfitters, which guides in the area, joined the suit as an intervenor.
The following summer, in August 2020, Fifth District Judge Ned Williamson ruled in favor of the county and Silver Creek Outfitters, declaring that visitors had the right to park on the shoulder of Aspen Lakes Drive to access the river and that the “No Parking” signs obstructed that right.
But according to Slette’s email, Williamson’s ruling made the public’s use of the neighborhood “unfettered,” and nonresidents continued to park on pull-off areas within the right-of-way, walk their dogs through the subdivision, litter and trespass on private land. The owner’s association filed a motion for reconsideration to resolve those issues, Slette stated. In November 2020, Williamson “concluded that reasonable use for public parking purposes would require a trial to determine the size and location of a parking area or areas.”
“In an attempt to resolve the matter without a court trial, and in order to gain even greater concessions beyond simply the location and size of the parking area(s), we have been negotiating terms with the county and Silver Creek Outfitters,” Slette wrote.
What Moore is alleging
In a complaint to intervene and demand for jury trial, also filed on April 25, Moore’s attorney, Joshua Stanek, makes three main claims: that the Flying Heart owner’s association violated its own rules by failing to notify Moore about its parking plan; that a public parking lot would negatively impact her property value, privacy and ability to build a home on the property; and that the county has no right to build and maintain a public parking lot on a private road.
Stanek’s complaint seeks declarative relief from Blaine County, asking it to declare that the owner’s association is the rightful owner of Aspen Lakes Drive, that the road is private and “not available for vehicular parking by the general public,” even on its right-of-way, and that “reasonable public use” of the road should not impede Moore’s use and development of her property.
Stanek’s complaint also asks for a permanent injunction “restraining Blaine County and all others acting in concert with it, including the general public, from parking on Aspen Lakes Drive” and building any parking lots. It further seeks $10,000 in damages from the Flying Heart Ranch Owner’s Association for breaching its own CC&Rs—or covenants, conditions and restrictions—by taking an improper vote, not properly vetting the parking designs through a design-review process, and not consulting a “qualified engineer or hydrologist” to review the lots.
In her personal declaration, Moore wrote that there were “plenty of other suitable areas for the designated public parking” that would not impact her property.
Historically, the public had parked on the east side of Aspen Lakes Drive opposite her lot—a flat, dry area better suited to parking than the wooded ditch along her property—to access the river, she wrote, but “giant boulders” had been placed there to prevent public parking.
“That side of the road has been and remains flat and open and is the natural parking area for people who enter the southern entrance of Aspen Lakes Drive,” Moore stated.
The boulders still remained in place on Wednesday.
Through her attorney, Moore has also asked for the right to join the lawsuit as a fourth party. Williamson will rule on the matter the afternoon of May 16.
Commented