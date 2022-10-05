Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan

Chief Justice G. Richard Bevan

 Courtesy Idaho Supreme Court

When the Idaho Supreme Court convenes on Thursday to hear oral arguments on the merits of three Idaho abortion laws, the state’s trigger ban prohibiting nearly all abortions will have been in effect for exactly six weeks.

A Texas-style civil enforcement bill allowing immediate and extended family members to sue medical providers who perform abortions went into effect at the same time as the total ban.

Now opponents of the two laws, along with a third six-week abortion ban that was superseded by the trigger ban, will have one hour to convince Idaho Supreme Court judges that the laws should be struck down entirely.

Load comments