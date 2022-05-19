Trail Creek Summit Road now open

Trail Creek Summit Road reopened Tuesday, May 17, following its annual seasonal closure, according to the Blaine County website.
"Early season conditions exist so please use extreme caution when traveling on Trail Creek, and turn around if conditions become too difficult,” Blaine County said on its Facebook page.
During the winter months, the road becomes impassable, but in summer it is a popular route for campers, hikers and other recreationists to access the Salmon-Challis National Forest northeast of Sun Valley.
According to the county’s website, caution is advised when traveling on Trail Creek as there is still snow near the top, and the road on the Custer County side has mud and pot holes.
