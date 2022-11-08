Trail Creek Road is closed for the winter.
The county officially closed the pass connecting the Sun Valley area and the Lost River drainage in Custer County to all traffic on Nov. 5.
On Tuesday, Nov. 8, the Blaine County Board of Commissioners announced that the unpaved portion of Trail Creek Road has been rendered impassable, and impossible to regularly maintain due to its steep grade, narrow width and the road’s high frequency of avalanches.
