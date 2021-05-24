A two-vehicle crash at Timmerman Junction south of Bellevue resulted in the hospitalization of a couple from California and a man from Twin Falls on Thursday afternoon, according to the Blaine County Sheriff's Office.
Deputies were called to the scene of the accident at the junction of U.S. Highway 20 and state Highway 75, near Timmerman Hill, around 2:32 p.m. Thursday.
A subsequent crash investigation determined that 63-year-old Bomi Kang of Hacienda Heights, Calif., was driving eastbound on Highway 20 in a 2021 Jeep Grand Cherokee with her 55-year-old husband, Shungneng Kang. The Jeep failed to yield to oncoming traffic at the intersection and was struck by 42-year-old Shere Herrera of Twin Falls, traveling north in a Peterbilt truck with two trailers on state Highway 75.
Bomi Kang was taken by air ambulance to Idaho Regional Medical Center in Idaho Falls for injuries she suffered in the crash, while Shungneng Kang and Herrera were transported by ground ambulance to St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center in Ketchum.
Shungneng Kang and Herrera were both wearing seat belts, according to the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were unable to determine if Bomi Kang was wearing her seat belt due to the extent of her injuries.
