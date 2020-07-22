Idaho cracked 16,000 total confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today with an even 500 added to the statewide tally, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. Since yesterday, nine more people have died with the virus, raising the Idaho death toll to 135.
One of those deaths was a Blaine County resident.
Of the state’s 16,322 total cases, 4,746 have recovered. Health officials are still monitoring 11,441 active cases.
Blaine County confirmed one new case today, according to the Department of Health and Welfare. Blaine residents account for 547 confirmed and 15 probable cases, of which health officials are monitoring a dozen.
As infection rates spike in surrounding counties, doctors report testing supply shortages. Plus, local farmers adapt to severe drought conditions. Here are the top stories from Wednesday, July 22.
• Shortages in pipettes and reagent have left critical gaps in the state's ability to analyze coronavirus tests. As a direct result of holes in the supply chain, test result turnaround time has reverted back to a full seven-day time frame, as it was at the beginning of the pandemic. Just two weeks ago, labs were determining test results in a matter of a day or two.
This comes as COVID-19 hospitalization rates have multiplied in nearby counties. Local health officials expect the same pattern to play out here soon.
• Today’s rainfall will have been a welcome sight to area farmers and ranchers, who are grappling with critical drought conditions so far this summer. Advances in irrigation technology, the growth of cover crops and the avoidance of water overuse have all helped farmers keep their heads above what little water there is this year.
• Speaking of dry weather conditions, the National Weather Forest has issued a red flag fire warning for the Wood River Valley, Sawtooth National Forest and much of the rest of southern Idaho. The warning remains in place until 11 p.m. tonight. This comes as crews tackle a wildfire burning near Stanley Lake.
• The Ketchum Urban Renewal Agency has promised supporting funds to an affordable housing project set to go where Ketchum’s current city hall stands. The Bluebird Village will only receive KURA’s funds if it receives tax-credit financing from the Idaho Housing and Finance Association, which could prove tricky.
