Idaho gained 262 new confirmed and probable cases of COVID-19 today, according to the state Department of Health and Welfare. That raises the total to 31,384, of which an estimated 14,175 have recovered. The state added 10 more coronavirus-related deaths to the toll today, leaving that total at 353.
According to the state, Blaine County gained no new cases.
In other news, Idaho passes some new COVID-related bills, a local leader faces a potential recall and health officials share information on coronavirus in children. Read on for more on those and other top stories from Friday, Aug. 28.
• Following a three-day special session, the Idaho Legislature has passed three new bills. The first prohibits the state from holding future elections entirely via mail-in ballot. The second provides county clerks with extra time for processing absentee ballots.
The third bill was a little more controversial. It protects businesses and schools from lawsuits for “damages or an injury resulting from exposure of an individual to coronavirus.” Proponents say the intention is to protect businesses who act “in good faith” and follow necessary health precautions. Those who voted against the bill, including all three District 26 lawmakers, feel its language is too vague and could potentially be easy to exploit.
• A Ketchum resident has begun a petition to recall Ketchum Mayor Neil Bradshaw. He alleges Bradshaw has routinely acted against the best interests of city residents, specifically citing the PEG Hotel development and his response to coronavirus. If the petition receives the requisite 508 valid signatures, the recall will appear as a voteable issue on the November ballot.
Bradshaw, for his part, told the Express that he embraces the public debate over the city's direction.
"If voters are not in agreement with the direction myself and the council are taking, they have every right to follow the legal process to voice their displeasure," he said. "I welcome this conversation with city residents.”
• With the school year rapidly approaching, health officials throughout the state came together to urge schools to exercise extreme caution and vigilance. St. Alphonsus Health System President and CEO Odette Bolano and St. Luke’s Chief Medical Officer Dr. Jim Souza were among those who shared sobering statistics on pediatric cases of COVID-19.
• Speaking of the new school year, the Sage School shared details of its plan to reopen with in-person learning this fall.
• Carey and Picabo have received a combined $1 million worth of grants to improve internet connectivity. The funds are distributed from the federal CARES Act to strengthen web access in some of Blaine County’s most rural communities and ensure those working or learning from home have improved opportunities to do so.
• Earlier this summer, our reporter Tony Evans was out for an off-trail wander when he stumbled upon a previously undiscovered archaeological site. Legally, under the 1979 Archaeological Resources Protection Act, he isn’t allowed to share many particular details of his find, but he learned a great deal from Bureau of Land Management Shoshone Field Office archaeologist Ashley Long.
Click here to read about Evans’ discovery and learn what to do if you, too, happen upon an archaeological site.
For more top local and regional news, pick up a copy of today’s Idaho Mountain Express, or visit mtexpress.com at any time.
