On the afternoon of Saturday, March 14, 2020, a representative from the South Central Public Health District announced Blaine County’s first confirmed case of COVID-19. Months of mask requirements, lockdowns, social distancing and cancellations ensued. As the anniversary of Blaine County’s first case approaches, however, case rates are once again plateauing locally and statewide, and vaccination efforts have picked up pace. To mark this milestone, Express reporters caught up with doctors, nurses, frontline workers and average citizens to reflect upon a unique year, and all the challenges and triumphs that came with it. Click the links for a local look at the global pandemic, including memories from the COVID testing tent, reflections from COVID "long haulers," and what the year has been like for the valley's doctors.
