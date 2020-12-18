The nonprofit Hunger Coalition recently decided to cancel plans to create a grocery store in its new $6 million building, which is scheduled for completion in February.
The 13,000-square-foot headquarters is expected to triple the amount of space for the organization and include a commercial kitchen, dining space and two outdoor greenhouses. The Hunger Coalition had plans to build a community market that would serve clients on a sliding scale, based on need.
The group scrapped that part of the plan after news broke that a Grocery Outlet would be taking over the former site of King’s on Main Street in Hailey, Hunger Coalition Executive Director Jeanne Liston said. Grocery Outlet describes itself as an “extreme value retailer,” with more than 300 stores nationally.
Grocery Outlet will be the fourth grocery store in Hailey, in addition to Atkinsons’, Albertsons and Natural Grocers.
“This allows us to step back from our plans to create a community market,” Liston said. “But the new building will be important for workshops.”
Liston said one example would be meetings with La Posada, a Twin Falls-based organization that supports the Hispanic Community.
“We will have the room for art classes,” she said. “A multicultural center, a positive uplifting space to build community around food, art and growing produce.”
Compared to last year, The Hunger Coalition served double the number of its usual client families since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic, providing drive-up service since March, Liston said.
Still, she said, hunger is still an issue in the valley.
“I will be curious to see if federal government passes another COVID relief package,” she said. “If not, there will be many people and businesses hurting even more.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
GOP republicans and Moscow Mitch “ thier will be No ppp or PPE or economy stimulation until next year when Congress gets back from thier months long vacation during the pandemic... blame trump for this it’s his fault with the republicans
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In