The Sun Valley Economic Development nonprofit business organization has planned a series of educational events for this year to replace its annual Economic Summit forum.
The smaller-scale Community Roundtable events will cover two to three specific economic issues each and will generally include a speaker on a relevant topic, SVED stated. The gatherings will also offer business-to-business networking opportunities, food, drink and raffles. All SVED members can attend free of charge.
SVED will host the first of its Community Roundtable events from 4:30-7 p.m. Tuesday, April 25, at The Kneadery restaurant in Ketchum. The event will feature two discussions, the first on the state of Blaine County’s economy and the second on the upcoming votes on ballot initiatives to reallocate an existing 1% local-option tax to support both commercial air service and workforce housing. SVED is also working to book a keynote speaker.
If business are so keen on supporting workforce housing and air service maybe they should pay for it.
Why would they do that when the Ketchum Mayor/Council will get the Ketchum taxpayer to subsidize it for them? We are already providing corporate welfare for employees of several large tourism corporations.
