The pandemic brought an influx of new residents to the Wood River Valley as part of what has been described as an “urban exodus” to rural areas with good internet connections and a hospitable lifestyle.
According to data supplied by the nonprofit Sun Valley Economic Development organization, most newcomers are retired—or nearly old enough to be.
SVED compiled data in April that showed nearly 1,000 new residents had come to live in Blaine County, based on Department of Motor Vehicle new driver’s license registrations since the start of COVID in March 2020. In November, SVED tallied an additional 682 new registered drivers, bringing the total to just over 1,600.
SVED Executive Director Harry Griffith said that during the same period, the valley has seen just over 700 former residents surrender their driver’s licenses to relocate to another Idaho county, U.S. state or foreign country.
“This means we have 900 net new drivers who have taken up residence since March 2020,” states a memo from SVED. “Taking into account non-driving age children, longer duration second homeowner stays and an as-yet undetermined number of remote workers, these pandemic trends help explain why things seem so busy around here.”
SVED reports that while the new drivers hail from every state except South Dakota and West Virginia, California has supplied the most (534), followed by Washington (229) and Oregon (115). And the vast majority of new Blaine County drivers are over 61 years old (798).
Griffith reported that Blaine County lost resident drivers under 21 at a higher rate than any other age category, with more the 10 times the number (171) leaving as opposed to arriving (17).
“Either these are kids are leaving for school or they have lived here for a while and are now departing,” Griffith said.
Incoming driver’s license registrations between the ages of 21 and 60 have seen a net gain of about 400 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Since April, there are as many registered drivers arriving as there are departing, according to SVED’s findings. The growth rate of new driver’s registrations radically slowed in April 2021, DMV data shows, and has settled into a pattern where new registrations are almost exactly offset by deregistrations. ￼
I'll bet Harry Griffith is peeing down both legs now that his dream has come true.
The valley is unlivable!
Young people can't afford to be here, nor do they have a future here, short of getting massive support from well off parents.
I don't blame any of them for leaving.
Wood River Valley is turning into an even more geographically constrained Aspen
