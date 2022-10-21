Liberty Theater (copy)

The small-town appeal of the Wood River Valley remains a key part of its charm, according to a recent survey.

A survey of Wood River Valley residents shows that approaching half of full-time residents see their quality of life declining, whereas second-home owners who live here part time are far less likely to say so.

A “small town/sense of community” was identified as the top priority by all surveyed respondents that should be addressed by local agencies and decision makers. “Going forward, it will be important to understand what residents mean by this,” states the survey report summary.

The survey was commissioned by Visit Sun Valley. It drew a total of 1,433 responses, 76% of which were year-round residents. Seasonal and part-time residents made up 24% of those surveyed. The survey results were gathered from March through May of 2022.

