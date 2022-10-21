A survey of Wood River Valley residents shows that approaching half of full-time residents see their quality of life declining, whereas second-home owners who live here part time are far less likely to say so.
A “small town/sense of community” was identified as the top priority by all surveyed respondents that should be addressed by local agencies and decision makers. “Going forward, it will be important to understand what residents mean by this,” states the survey report summary.
The survey was commissioned by Visit Sun Valley. It drew a total of 1,433 responses, 76% of which were year-round residents. Seasonal and part-time residents made up 24% of those surveyed. The survey results were gathered from March through May of 2022.
The “quality of life” opinions assessed in the survey were based on 18 factors compiled by consulting firm RRC Associates. The survey was conducted using a random sample of residents from voter registration lists and a sampling of “seasonal residents” based on Blaine County Assessor records. The survey was then opened to the larger community through advertising.
The quality of life factors that showed a strong correlation among both full-time and seasonal residents were: access to outdoor activities and experiences, small town/sense of community, quality of recreation facilities and programs, local events and festivals, vibrant/high energy community, and arts/culture/entertainment.
About 33% of all respondents said the quality of life is “improving or staying the same,” and 37% said the it was “declining.” Locals were more likely to say their quality of life is declining (43%) than seasonal residents (26%).
“Findings suggest that a major source of “declining” ratings is coming from local residents who have lived/owned in the area a long time (many reporting 20-plus years of residency or property ownership). This segment of residents, as well as those who are most likely to be dependent on the local WRV economy for their incomes,” states the report. “While the group that feels things are declining is not a majority, they are expressing opinions that are broadly held and they merit attention and consideration.”
When asked about the biggest impact or challenges currently affecting respondents personally, service industry staffing and housing challenges dominated, according to the report.
“Not surprisingly, housing availability and home prices (a separate category), were rated a particularly large challenge for full-time residents. This theme of workforce/staffing issues and housing affordability problems was relatively frequently mentioned throughout open-ended responses.”
The top “challenges” identified for local leaders, in order of priority, are water scarcity, a shortage of obtainable housing and overcrowding from tourism.
Pride of place registered strongly among survey respondents. Forty-seven percent of local residents and 63% of seasonal residents said they were “very proud” of the Wood River Valley when talking to friends and family.
The survey report concluded that listening to the community through efforts like the resident survey is an important step toward planning for the future. The survey results have been shared with survey respondents, local stakeholders, and city and county officials.
The Sun Valley Marketing Alliance, also known as Visit Sun Valley, was formed in 2011 through a joint project of the city of Ketchum, the city of Sun Valley and Sun Valley Resort. The Marketing Alliance’s mission is to raise awareness of Sun Valley and increase visitor traffic from targeted markets. ￼
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
City councils need to continue rezoning everything to high density so we can cram more people in this little valley, more $700k affordable housing units to solve the housing problem, who cares if we don't have water in 5 yrs! and please widen the highway to six lanes so all the workers can get up the valley in the morning, to heck with the Elk at Peregrine ranch, they can go find another valley to live in.
Greed killed this valley, enjoy!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In