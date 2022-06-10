Outdoor access and community values are major pluses to living in the Wood River Valley, according to a 2022 survey by Visit Sun Valley, but some residents have concerns for their long-term quality of life in the area.
The resident survey, which probed a range of complex topics, was conducted in March and April 2022 by the marketing agency to gain an understanding of opinions and priorities of the area’s residents. An invitation to participate in the survey was mailed via postcards to a random sample of residents based on registered voting lists, as well as to seasonal residents based on Blaine County Assessor records. The total number of surveys received to date is 1,433, comprised of 76% year-round residents and 24% seasonal/part-time residents.
The survey found that residents are proud of the Wood River Valley as a place to live. Both full-time and seasonal residents voted in a strong majority that they are likely to host visitors to their homes and to recommend travel to the area to friends and family.
The survey evaluated the quality of life experienced by residents, as 18 factors contributing to quality of life were probed. There was strong consensus among residents and seasonal residents alike on many of the most important factors in rank order, including:
- Access to outdoor activities and experiences
- Small town/sense of community
- Quality of recreation facilities and programs
- Local events and festivals
- Vibrant/high energy community
- Arts/culture/entertainment
Many of those citing “decline” are long-term local residents and property owners, particularly those with 20-plus years in the area, according to the findings. This set of valley residents are particularly likely to identify crowding, trail usage and access as challenges. While this group citing declining quality of life is not a majority, they are expressing opinions that are broadly held, representatives for Visit Sun Valley told the Blaine County commissioners during a regular meeting this week.
The survey also found that residents generally dependent on the local economy were more likely to say their quality of life is in decline. When asked about the biggest impact or challenges currently affecting respondents personally, service industry staffing and housing challenges were paramount. Housing availability and home prices were rated as a particularly large challenge for full time residents. This theme of workforce and staffing issues and housing affordability problems was also relatively frequent throughout the survey’s open-ended responses.
Respondents also provided feedback on challenges that should receive more attention by local leaders. Water scarcity, obtainable housing and overcrowding/over tourism were most identified. While the tourism-based economy is generally supported and valued, a majority of respondents are also concerned about change.
While crowding is an issue for many, there are divergent opinions on whether respondents would “be willing to pay more taxes for local services if it meant fewer visitors in the area.” Those opinions are similarly held by full-time residents and seasonal residents alike.
According to Visit Sun Valley, the findings of this survey show that “future discussions and actions will require finding a balance between shared values and differences of opinion between the challenges of a visitor economy and the impacts that visitors and residents create.” ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In