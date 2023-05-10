Airport; LOT caption

The Sun Valley Air Service Board is tasked with disbursing “1% for Air” local-option tax revenue every year to Visit Sun Valley and the Fly Sun Valley Alliance.

 Express file photo by Roland Lane

Supporters of making a set of changes to an existing 1% supplemental local-option tax that would divert half of the revenues to community-housing initiatives are making their final arguments ahead of votes in three Wood River Valley cities on Tuesday, May 16.

Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley are asking voters to decide if their city’s “1% for Air” local-option tax—which supports commercial air-service routes and tourism-related marketing—should be adjusted to allocate 0.5% to support air service and marketing and 0.5% for affordable-housing programs.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments