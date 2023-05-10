Supporters of making a set of changes to an existing 1% supplemental local-option tax that would divert half of the revenues to community-housing initiatives are making their final arguments ahead of votes in three Wood River Valley cities on Tuesday, May 16.
Hailey, Ketchum and Sun Valley are asking voters to decide if their city’s “1% for Air” local-option tax—which supports commercial air-service routes and tourism-related marketing—should be adjusted to allocate 0.5% to support air service and marketing and 0.5% for affordable-housing programs.
In Ketchum, voters will also determine whether to extend the supplemental tax—which is set to expire at the end of the year—for five years. In Sun Valley, voters will not only decide whether to extend a supplemental LOT for five years, they will have a choice of approving a 0.5% LOT for air service, a 0.5% LOT for community housing, neither, or both.
Paddy McIlvoy, co-owner of Backwoods Mountain Sports in Ketchum, said he believes the ballot measures in the three cities offer Wood River Valley voters an opportunity to take “meaningful steps to address the housing crisis” in the region—without raising taxes.
“It’s nothing but a reallocation of our priorities,” said McIlvoy, a member of the Wood River Valley Citizens Committee, which is working to support the ballot measures. “This is a vote on community values.”
If the measures—all of which need 60% voter approval to be enacted—are passed, the cities will have substantial, dedicated funding for community housing, McIlvoy noted, without implementing a new financial burden on anyone—tourists or local residents.
“Marketing, housing and air are all critical,” he said. “We need an economically viable community.”
As a business operator, McIlvoy said, he has seen how the shortage of affordable housing makes it difficult to retain high-quality employees. Numerous restaurants have struggled to stay open for full schedules, he noted, a trend that in turn hurts other businesses that rely to some degree on people venturing out to eat. At the same time, the local hospital—St. Luke’s Wood River Medical Center—has had its own challenges staying fully staffed, he noted.
“The benefits of this tax so outweigh the costs,” McIlvoy said. “We’re not losing anything in this plan.”
Carol Waller, executive director of the Fly Sun Valley Alliance, a nonprofit organization that works to improve and maintain commercial air service to the Wood River Valley, agreed, saying that analysis has shown that more than 75% of the “1% for Air” taxes are paid by visitors.
“This is an opportunity to decrease the cost for air service while maintaining convenient flight routes and also having funds for housing,” Waller said. “With no increase in taxes, it makes sense to a lot of people.”
The three cities are authorized by the state to collect local-option taxes through a law that allows small resort cities to tax specific sales categories to offset in their budgets the financial impacts of hosting large numbers of visitors. The supplemental “1% for Air” LOT is assessed in different categories in the cities, ranging from lodging and retail sales—though not groceries and gasoline—to bar drinks and car rentals.
The supplemental tax funds are set aside and transferred monthly to the Sun Valley Air Service Board, which allocates the money to support the work of the Fly Sun Valley Alliance and the Sun Valley Tourism Alliance, which uses the name Visit Sun Valley in most of its operations. Generally, the funds have been split about evenly, with some variations—recently allocating more towards Visit Sun Valley—in different fiscal years.
Fly Sun Valley Alliance can now operate effectively by not only sharing the money with Visit Sun Valley, but also redirecting some funds to housing, Waller said.
“Visit Sun Valley and Fly Sun Valley Alliance from the get-go have been supportive of this,” she said.
Part of the equation, Waller said, is that the 1% LOT now generates significantly more money among the three cities than it did when it was originated approximately a decade ago. In Ketchum alone, she noted, 1% LOT revenues in fiscal year 2022 were more than $1 million higher than in fiscal year 2015.
In the current 2023 fiscal year, Fly Sun Valley Alliance is allocated $1.4 million from the 1% tax, with most of the money—more than $1.2 million—going to pay for air-service contracts, primarily through minimum-revenue guarantees that ensure airlines will not lose money by maintaining certain routes into and out of Friedman Memorial Airport. (Sun Valley Resort participates by paying for half of the costs of the revenue guarantees.)
Visit Sun Valley is allocated approximately $1.7 million from the 1% tax in the 2023 fiscal year. Use of the funds ranges from administration and overhead to advertising and research.
If the 1% LOT is extended in Ketchum and Sun Valley (it is approved in Hailey until 2050) estimates project that about $4.2 million per year could be raised through the three cities, based on fiscal year 2021-22 revenues. That would provide about $2.1 million annually for air service and marketing and $2.1 million for housing.
Waller said Fly Sun Valley Alliance would see a slight change in its budget but could still operate effectively with the new funding structure.
“We have gotten to a place where it’s easier to sustain the air service we have,” she said.
However, Waller said, she believes it is important that support for Fly Sun Valley Alliance’s work continue. Since 2014, the organization has boosted the local economy by adding new nonstop flights from Denver, San Francisco and Chicago, has helped extend periods of service to Denver, Seattle, Los Angeles and San Francisco, and has overseen the implementation of new procedures to vastly improve flight reliability, she said.
The number of available flight seats has been increased significantly over the years, Waller said, with most increases in the fall, winter and spring seasons. Having more year-round flights benefits local residents, she said.
“Air service is a quality-of-life issue for our community,” she said, noting that 22% of Friedman passengers are full-time residents, while 12% are part-time residents.
Of the 66% of passengers who are either first-time or repeat visitors, some 30% are people visiting friends or family, Waller said.
If the funding were to be lost, she said, air service could be cut back.
McIlvoy concurred, stating that not extending the supplemental tax in Ketchum and Sun Valley would hurt the economy, and that splitting the revenues makes sense.
“If it’s not approved and extended, we’ve got a lot of problems,” he said. “It would cut back air service, which is bad for locals who travel. It would be bad for hotels, restaurants and businesses.”
While marketing the Wood River Valley to tourists is important, McIlvoy said, not as much funding is needed now, after the area was “discovered” by many outsiders during the COVID-19 pandemic. In response, Visit Sun Valley has in recent years redirected some of its efforts to reaching out to new residents about norms and attitudes in the valley, instead of simply advertising the area to outsiders.
Other data supports the importance of tourism. Analysis by the nonprofit Sun Valley Economic Development in 2018 indicated that tourism represents 73% of Blaine County’s gross domestic product, generating $355 million in visitor spending and $34 million in tax revenue.
However, as supporters make their cases for a new structure for the supplemental LOT, some residents are questioning it.
In a March letter to the editor in the Idaho Mountain Express, Ketchum resident Perry Boyle noted that increased flights and increased passenger seats have greatly increased the number of tourists arriving into Friedman. He questioned why the city of Ketchum is asking voters to support extending the 1% tax but still using half of it to support tourism, instead of using all of the revenues for housing.
“We already don’t have enough workers to service the tourists who come here,” he wrote, adding that he believes the Ketchum ballot measure serves the interests of “non-local hotel owners and short-term rental speculators who make money off of our community.”
McIlvoy stressed that he believes funding tourism and housing are both important to residents, noting that the efforts on the supplemental LOT represent the first time all three municipalities are working together in a significant way to tackle the housing crisis.
“This,” he said, “is a chance to help us all rise above the tide.” ￼
Talk about slanted journalism. Mr Foley gives the FOR tax people a free advertorial. What about equal time to the other side of the argument? Just quoting my letter isn’t “balance”. And quoting someone providing misinformation is still misinformation. Ms Waller is citing old data for the entire LOT as if it was true for the 1% for Air. Is that intentional? The whole thing is set up wrong. We do not need any of the 1% for Air. Only a minoity portion is going to air service and that is not going to the airlines it is sitting in a bank account. Over $2mm just sitting there. The majority goes to VSV to keep it sunny. We needn’t tax locals at all for any of this. We could raise the lodging tax. But we don’t. Why? Because tourists might object! And now Ketchum plans to let people build even more AirBNBs. Look at all their actions as part of a greater plan and you see the pattern. They are turning Ketchum into the next Aspen. How is that good for the people who live here?
It's interesting how local businesses push for taxes like this one. Don't they understand that we don't need more businesses? Don't they understand that we don't like being taxed to support their profits? My hope is that the majority will feel that public money should not be used to pursue programs like affordable housing so local businesses can be more profitable! Do we really need more restaurants, ski shops, Tshirt stores?
Increased air service, in Hailey, has a negative impact on our "quality of life".
Agreed. And the next level of improvement will be to bring in even more private jets.
