The fate of Hailey’s planned Sunbeam subdivision moved back into the hands of the City Council on Monday night, following a unanimous vote by the Planning and Zoning Commission to recommend council approval of planned-unit-development and preliminary-plat applications.
Slated for construction on an agricultural field between Myrtle Street and Quigley Drive, the 54-acre, mixed single-family and townhome neighborhood would accommodate a variety of lot sizes, with its single-family lots between 0.13 and 0.75 acres. The Sunbeam site, previously annexed to the city in 1981, would also feature a bike trail system and over nine acres of public greenery.
Of the neighborhood’s proposed 142 units, more than 50 do not meet the city’s minimum lot size requirement of 8,000 square feet or lot width requirement of 75 feet. New York-based applicant and developer Marathon Partners is seeking waivers to minimum lot size and width, as well as waivers to three other zoning requirements—the maximum number of “flag” lots, maximum parking spots on private streets and maximum number of units on private streets.
Attorney Ed Lawson, representing Marathon Partners on Monday, said the project’s amenities should provide a more than an adequate basis for granting all five waivers. He also reminded the P&Z of the developer’s promise to fund an approximately $200,000 municipal well and said the neighborhood would increase affordable housing stock in Hailey.
“Diverse lot sizes will allow a variety of homeowners to take part in this community,” Lawson said. “I can look you in the eye and tell you this can be accomplished.”
Since the project’s inception, City Council and P&Z members have applauded the developer’s plan to include a 9.14-acre public park, five acres beyond what Hailey requires for a new subdivision, with a 10-foot-wide paved bike path. (The latter would run through the park and much of the neighborhood, providing riders with connections to Old Cutters subdivision to the west and Curtis Park to the south.)
A total of six road-connection points are proposed for the Sunbeam subdivision: Carbonate Street, Doc Bar Road, El Dorado Drive, San Badger Drive, Grays Starlight Drive and Quigley Gulch Road, the latter three of which would be the first entry points to be established during construction.
Conditions set
Marathon Partners along with Ketchum-based project architect Ben Young have also been praised for their work to minimize the development’s environmental impact by laying out strict water-use parameters. One condition of approval set forth by the P&Z Monday would require residents to either achieve an irrigation distribution uniformity of 70 percent, a measurement of how evenly water is dispersed across one’s lawn, or to install EPA-approved water sensor controllers.
Eighteen other conditions were attached to the Sunbeam project at the meeting, during which parking and cottage-unit placement took top priority. Commissioner Dan Smith expressed concern over the availability of parking throughout the subdivision, leading the board to agree that a detailed parking plan was in store.
“My suspicion would be that with [a lack of parking], we’d have visitors parking on homeowners’ lawns,” Smith said.
Another concern voiced by Hailey resident Charles Meyer was a cottage-style building bordering his property.
“That would have a negative effect on our lot, aesthetically and financially,” Meyer said.
Commissioner Dan Smith appeared to take Meyer’s concerns to heart.
“I could see why, after doing your due diligence and getting railroaded by that—it could be upsetting,” he said.
The City Council is scheduled to take action on the Sunbeam subdivision applications on April 13.
The mayor doesn't care if it takes 40 minutes to make a left or if there's so much congestion in town that it takes an hour to get from one end to the other. Build build build. At least there's Second Ave to bypass town with no stop signs.
'Energy conservation is a priority for development' Riiiight. No, NY Developer profit is the priority. Hailey can't get enough development, which is why their area of city impact boundary should encroach no closer to Bellevue.
Are there studies available that describe the traffic impact on the existing, surrounding neighborhoods ?
