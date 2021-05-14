The Sun Valley area is undergoing an unexpected surge in growth amid the COVID-19 pandemic, changing life for locals and—to some degree—how Idaho’s premier tourist destination is marketed to potential visitors.
That was the overarching message of a semi-annual meeting conducted by the Visit Sun Valley marketing and business organization livestreamed to viewers Wednesday from The Community Library in Ketchum.
Visit Sun Valley—funded in part by the cities of Ketchum and Sun Valley, as well as the state—is finalizing its marketing plans for the rest of the year. The winter tourism season was successful but yielded mixed outcomes for businesses, the organization reported.
Executive Director Scott Fortner said surveys of winter visitors produced “high marks,” noting that Sun Valley Resort reported having a “banner season” at its ski areas. (Run by a private company, the resort does not publicly disclose skier-day counts.)
The organization expects that tourism—which is “a big part of the economy here” and has been in the community “a long, long time”—will continue to strengthen as the nation works through the pandemic, Fortner said. The Sun Valley area is “pretty hot” and “on trend,” he said, and the community now has an opportunity to determine its “ethos”—what it wants to be to others.
Many people coming to the area are “COVID evacuees,” remote workers, adventurers and people who own second—or third—homes in the area, he said. Amid the pandemic, Visit Sun Valley has had to consider that visitors are booking trips later, staying longer and have been looking for things to do, as many events were canceled, he said. Group visits were down, hotel bookings were down and there have been fewer “traditional” vacations of families flying in for a week-long visit. Instead, more people have been driving to the Wood River Valley from places such as Salt Lake City, Boise and Twin Falls, he said.
“It just hasn’t been the same as it was historically,” Fortner said.
The organization sees a “pent-up demand” for travel, the return of many popular events, increased confidence in the safety of travel, a strong interest in mountain communities and strong commercial air service to the region all as encouraging factors for the tourism sector, Fortner said. In addition, many people are conducting internet searches for Sun Valley, he noted.
As the organization moves into a new phase of its “Mindfulness in the Mountains” marketing campaign, it is encouraging community “stewardship” from visitors—people who are a “better visitor that is enlightened and informed,” the organization’s presentation stated.
In addition, Visit Sun Valley is promoting a wide range of “guided experiences”—including cooking classes, yoga, fly fishing and mountain biking—that educate visitors, get them outdoors and allow them to gain a “deeper sense of what Sun Valley is all about,” said Marketing Director Ray Gadd. Visit Sun Valley is also promoting the return of signature events, including the Sun Valley Music Festival, the Sun Valley Writers’ Conference and the Trailing of the Sheep Festival, Gadd said.
The organization plans to use a variety of media, Gadd said, including print, radio, promotional videos and messaging through several innovative social-media networks.
Meanwhile, hotel bookings have improved in recent months and are stronger over the summer than they were last year, Gadd said. Occupancy for July now stands at about 50%, he said. The Wood River Valley will be served by commercial flights from five major airports this summer—Los Angeles, Denver, Seattle, San Francisco and Salt Lake City—Gadd noted. Further adding to optimism, the Sun Valley Visitor Center in central Ketchum—which has been closed for an extended period because of the COVID-19 pandemic—is slated to reopen on May 28, he said. The facility, in the same building as Starbucks on Sun Valley Road, is scheduled to be open Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Growth during the COVID-19 pandemic
During the meeting, David Patrie, outreach director for the Sun Valley Economic Development business organization, presented data from an in-depth analysis of the effects of the pandemic and an influx of new residents into the Wood River Valley over the past year.
“Last March, we never would have predicted where we are today,” Patrie said.
In 2020, the area experienced a “tale of two summers,” he said, with some businesses having banner seasons while others were hit hard by changes in travel and the economy.
“We’re starting to see some return to normal,” Patrie said, but “there’s still people struggling.”
Commercial air travel has started to rebound, he said, while general aviation and landings of private flights have been noticeably strong. Vehicular traffic north of Ketchum has been up significantly over the last year. And the real estate market soared to record highs in 2020, driven mostly by second-home sales. Just 22% of buyers making new purchases claimed a homeowner’s exemption, only allowed for people establishing a primary residence, he noted. The market is now generally “out of reach” for middle-class residents, he added.
In addition, data indicates that some 150 to 200 people have moved into their rental units in the valley during the pandemic. Department of Motor Vehicles data indicate that 923 people have received new driver’s licenses from other states over the past year. Those newcomers—most of whom were older than 60—came from all over the country, with California, Washington and Oregon leading the list.
New voter registrations in Blaine County increased from 1,640 in 2016 to 3,770 in 2020, Patrie said, with most registrants in the 22-35 age range.
The data—the “first part of the story”—is still being analyzed, Patrie said, but does offer some conclusions. He has concluded that some 1,300 people of voting and driving age have moved into the county, many of them older, but not all. If their children are figured in, the number is likely 1,500, pointing to a “large growth rate” of 7%.
“Yeah, it’s a lot,” he said, “and it feels like a lot.”
