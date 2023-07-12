The city of Sun Valley took further action last week to complete an eight-unit housing project for Wood River Valley first responders.
City Council members voted 3-0 on July 6 to disburse $250,000 to pay for an eight-bay garage structure for the housing units and 3-0 to disburse $350,000 to complete infrastructure, utilities and landscaping work at the project site.
“Overall, the project is ahead of schedule, on total budget and we’re excited to actually do this work quicker, faster, better,” City Administrator Jim Keating said.
The workforce-housing project includes installation of eight prefabricated homes at a site immediately south of the Greenhorn Fire Station in the mid-valley, adjacent to state Highway 75. The developers of the project—the city of Sun Valley and the North Blaine County Fire District—expect the units to all be installed by the end of the year.
The total cost of approximately $3.2 million is being funded through the city, the district, federal American Rescue Plan Act funds from Blaine County, and private contributions. The district and its partners had raised about $2.2 million by last month, including some $1 million in private philanthropy, $300,000 each from the district and the city, and $350,000 from Blaine County. The balance is being funded through an “appropriation lease”—a type of investment financing—that the partners plan to raise additional money for and pay back as soon as possible.
The city of Sun Valley is acting to develop contracts and allocate the funds for the project. The city manages the North Blaine County Fire District—formerly the Ketchum Rural Fire Protection District—through a contract established in 2019.
The land is being leased to the district and the city by the Idaho Transportation Department.
The city and the district—which provides fire protection and emergency services to unincorporated Blaine County from the mid-valley to its northern border—plan to give priority access to the units to full-time and volunteer firefighters contracted with either entity. Firefighters and paramedics from other jurisdictions will be considered as space is available, the district has stated, the same policy for the six existing units it oversees at the Greenhorn Fire Station. ￼
Plus, it is for essential workers, not with a retiree preference like Bluebird.
Compare this project to Bluebird. It's lower cost per unit, the units are nicer, and happening much much faster.
