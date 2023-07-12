Greenhorn housing

The project includes six two-bedroom, two-bathroom homes and two one-bedroom, one-bathroom homes, each approximately 850 square feet in size.

 Express photo by Willy Cook

The city of Sun Valley took further action last week to complete an eight-unit housing project for Wood River Valley first responders.

City Council members voted 3-0 on July 6 to disburse $250,000 to pay for an eight-bay garage structure for the housing units and 3-0 to disburse $350,000 to complete infrastructure, utilities and landscaping work at the project site.

“Overall, the project is ahead of schedule, on total budget and we’re excited to actually do this work quicker, faster, better,” City Administrator Jim Keating said.

Greenhorn housing rendering

Prefab units purchased from Utah-based Zip Kit homes will be placed on the Greenhorn site this year.

gfoley@mtexpress.com

Load comments