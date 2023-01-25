Facing questions over the long-term sustainability of its current emergency medical services contracts, Blaine County publicly reopened discussions of valleywide EMS consolidation on Monday during a special meeting of the commissioners with local mayors and fire chiefs in attendance.
In their ex-officio role as the Blaine County Ambulance District board, the county commissioners are responsible for setting a budget for emergency medical services, which, locally, means contracting out to area fire departments to answer calls.
Blaine County primarily contracts with Ketchum Fire and Wood River Fire and Rescue for EMS calls, which far outnumber fire calls. It also maintains a much smaller contracts with Carey and the city of Sun Valley.
For fiscal 2023, those agreements total almost $4 million.
The current system is primarily paid for by property taxes allocated to the Ambulance District, with revenue from services and other small streams making up about 20% of the current balance. After that, the county drew in about $665,000 in cash carryover to pay for the current contract, but that amount is getting drawn down each passing year.
That means the approach may not be financially feasible going forward, Commissioner Angenie McCleary said during a review of individual EMS contracts this week.
“We saw that this amount that we’re spending yearly is not a sustainable model,” McCleary said. “There is a need for some changes, and I think we were very clear last year and as a board that we’re going to have to make some changes moving forward. I think that is also why this has prompted a lot of discussion.
“I recognize our financial model is not sustainable right now, but the service we provide as a community—we want to have exceptional service for our residents.”
According to the board, the county simply does not have the funds to continue to maintain separate contracts with EMS providers across the Wood River Valley. Officials didn’t get into specifics this week, though McCleary suggested that a single, countywide consolidated EMS service might offer efficiencies that could entice voters to fund the program down the line.
In the future, a levy could fill gaps, McCleary said, though she is skeptical it could get voter approval.
“I don’t think right now—according to survey gathering—that were are at a point where the public would support a levy,” McCleary said. “Perhaps with more education they would, I think maybe much more active support if they though there was coordination of services. That’s what really brought me to the idea of consolidation.”
No action was taken this week, though the commissioners look to continue the discussion, especially before setting the budget for next fiscal year. McCleary suggested another meeting with elected officials and fire chiefs in February.
“We need to find out individual entities’ timelines and what steps we can take into those timelines,” she said. “I’d like to have more of a roundtable with all the parties.”
Commission Chair Muffy Davis agreed
“We have to make some decisions for the next fiscal year, and I’d like to continue the conversation as to how we move forward into the next fiscal year,” Davis said. “I don’t want to come to budget season not having a plan.” ￼
Take it one step further. Create a Blaine County Fire Department. We have five entities that duplicate services and day to day management in a small geographic area. EMS responses make up the majority of calls. With the additional growth coming to this area in the next decade, service requests will be increasing not decreasing. Folks really don't care what the lettering on the side of a Fire Engine or Paramedic Ambulance says. They want fast response times, professional and caring service from highly trained personnel and equipment designed to do the job. Emergency Medical Service makes up 70% of Fire Department responses.
