Blaine County currently contracts with fire departments for EMS services.

Facing questions over the long-term sustainability of its current emergency medical services contracts, Blaine County publicly reopened discussions of valleywide EMS consolidation on Monday during a special meeting of the commissioners with local mayors and fire chiefs in attendance.

In their ex-officio role as the Blaine County Ambulance District board, the county commissioners are responsible for setting a budget for emergency medical services, which, locally, means contracting out to area fire departments to answer calls.

Blaine County primarily contracts with Ketchum Fire and Wood River Fire and Rescue for EMS calls, which far outnumber fire calls. It also maintains a much smaller contracts with Carey and the city of Sun Valley.

