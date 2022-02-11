After announcing her retirement from the Idaho Legislature when her term expires later this year, District 26 state Sen. Michelle Stennett, D-Ketchum, said this week the time was right to allow for “new blood” in district representation.
Stennett, 61, is currently serving her sixth term in the Idaho Senate. She is the top-ranking Democrat, serving as the body’s minority leader. She announced Monday that she will not seek re-election to the seat, which will be up for election to a two-year term in November.
In an interview Wednesday, Stennett said she will miss representing District 26—which currently includes Blaine, Camas, Gooding and Lincoln counties—but is ready for “new adventures.”
“I didn’t make the decision lightly,” she said. “It’s bittersweet.”
Now in her 13th year in the Senate, Stennett said she has seen a lot of changes in government. Through it all, though, she always strived to “do the best job with integrity” in representing the district and working in the Legislature in Boise each winter, she said.
“This has just been an incredible journey, and the people I’ve met and the people I’ve worked with have been such a gift and have taught me quite a bit,” she said. “I’ve learned so much.”
Stennett was appointed to the Senate in 2010 to serve in the seat held by her husband, Clint Stennett, who was battling brain cancer and died from the disease later that year. She won election to the seat in November 2010 and has won re-election five more times. Her current term will expire on Nov. 30.
Between her service and that of her late husband—who served in both the House and Senate—Stennetts have been representing Blaine County’s legislative district for 33 years, Stennett noted.
Stennett said she decided to forego seeking re-election largely because she’s ready for “another chapter in life,” one in which she can enjoy recreation, her family and some “quiet time.” She does not have other career plans at this point, she said.
An impending change to the composition of District 26 because of the decennial state redistricting process figured into her thoughts but was not the ultimate factor, Stennett said. In the next election cycle, District 26 will link Blaine County with Lincoln and Jerome counties, its neighbors to the south. With a population slightly greater than left-leaning Blaine County, Jerome County is currently represented in the Legislature by three Republicans. District 26 is represented by three Democrats: Stennett; Rep. Sally Toone of Gooding; and Rep. Ned Burns of Bellevue.
Stennett said she believes she would have represented the new district well, but “it seemed like a good time for the transition,” a “reboot” of sorts.
It is unclear who will fill the final pool of candidates for the new-look District 26 seats. The Idaho Democratic Party has stated that Burns intends to run for election to the House seat he was appointed to in December. Other Democrat candidates for the three Legislature seats have not yet emerged, though Stennett said she has encouraged several people to run.
“A qualified Democrat will run for her seat, and we know Michelle will mentor all of us during this time of transition,” the Blaine County Democrats committee said in a written statement Monday.
Republican Rep. Laurie Lickley of Jerome announced last month that she will run for the District 26 Senate seat. Blaine County resident Eric Parker—who ran against Stennett in 2020 as a Republican—has also announced that he is running for the seat on a conservative platform. Jerome County resident Lyle Johnstone has announced that he will run for the House of Representatives in the Republican primary as a “Liberty” candidate.
Toone has not publicly stated whether she plans to run for a seat in her new district, District 24, which will include Camas, Gooding and part of Twin Falls counties.
State candidate filing begins on Feb. 28 and continues to March 11. The primary election is May 17.
Whoever runs and serves in the Legislature, Stennett said she hopes they bring “fresh ideas” to state government and can “think out of the box.”
Stennett said believes she has done “good work” in her lengthy tenure and has brought “decorum, civility and respectfulness” to her position.
“What people really remember is the type, the quality, of person you are,” she said.
She will “continue to do her best work until her term ends,” Stennett said. One point of focus during the current session of the Legislature is improving Idaho’s infrastructure, she said, from roads and bridges to schools.
“This is our time to fix it for the next 40 years,” she said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us in this district.”
In the end, Stennett said, she is “eternally grateful” for her experience as a state senator.
On Monday, the Blaine County Democrats lauded Stennett for her service.
“She is truly an incredible example of someone who listens to and represents everyone,” the organization stated, “despite the challenges that we all face.” ￼
She'll be a county commissioner within 2 years.
