Stennett aims to be 'adult in the room' as Legislative session begins

Senate Minority Leader Michelle Stennett will continue to push for optional full-day kindergarten, affordable childcare, property tax relief and affordable housing initiatives at the Statehouse this winter, she said during a news conference on Monday, Jan. 10.
Stennett, D-Ketchum, and House Minority Leader Ilana Rubel, D-Boise, delivered prepared statements and took questions from reporters in Boise following Gov. Brad Little's annual State of the State and Budget address last week.
This year's legislative session kicked off on Jan. 10. It's scheduled to last through March, unlike the unusual 2021 session, which after a break wrapped up the week before Thanksgiving after a record 311 days in session.
During his State of the State address last week, Little outlined his proposed $4.5 billion budget for fiscal 2023. That includes a $350 million one-time income tax rebate and ongoing income tax cuts, he said, which would reduce taxes by $251 million in its first year and bring down the top income tax rate from 6.5% to 6%.
Little also presented a budget increase of $300 million for public education, including a 7.1% budget increase for state universities and a $47 million investment in literacy programs. His proposed budget also sets aside $200 million in one-time funding to fix deficient bridges; $200 million in funding for ongoing maintenance of ailing roads, bridges and railway systems; $50 million for a remote-learning technology grant program; $50 million for the Idaho State Police, primarily to crack down on the growing fentanyl trade; and $50 million to improve behavioral healthcare services.
Much of Little’s address was spent touting the state’s "once-in-a-lifetime" budget surplus of $1.6 billion, which he said would act as a protective buffer against “Bidenflation" and spoke to Idaho's "red-hot" economy.
Stennett and Rubel criticized Little for his use of political language, including frequent mentions of the "border crisis," which they viewed as pandering to the far right.
“We've got some of the worst drug trafficking and human trafficking going on across our state," Stennett said. "Why don't we pay attention to our own borders, talk about Idaho borders instead of our southern border?”
Democratic caucus leery of 'one-trick pony' Legislature
Stennett also criticized Little for dwelling on his proposed tax cuts.
“He really was long on what he would give back in these lump tax breaks or cuts, but not a lot of detail on other proposals,” Stennett said. “We really just did not hear a lot of substance about what sorts of things would help all Idahoans.”
Rubel stressed that Idaho's record surplus was not a windfall but rather the result of systematic underfunding of vital services like education, housing and healthcare, which she said was "irresponsible" given Idaho's ranking as the worst in the nation for per-pupil spending and among the worst for emergency services.
Rubel added that she was "shocked" by a Nov. 2021 report by the state "showing that 65% of medical providers in Idaho say they can’t get ambulances out on time because they don’t have the money to hire staff."
“Truly, for the life of me, I cannot understand why we would instead pass a tax cut for the rich when we can’t pay ambulance personnel to come when a person is having a heart attack," she said. "This Legislature has been a one-trick pony for years. Every time we have any money in the bank, GOP legislators rush to pass a bill and say, ‘Give that money away in income tax cuts to the wealthiest individuals and corporations,’ sometimes not even in the state.”
Stennett said that Idaho would be served much better by reducing property taxes instead of income taxes. The state's "property tax crisis" has been exacerbated by the Legislature's failure to fund school districts, forcing the districts to tap into property taxes, she said. In 2021, for example, 92 of Idaho's 115 school districts ran levies taxing local residents a total of $217 million.
"What was designed as a fallback system is now used for core maintenance and causes property taxes to increase," Stennett said.
Rubel said one way to achieve lower property taxes was to even out the treatment of sales tax across the board—for example, treating internet sales taxes the same as regular sales taxes so that that money can go toward fire, police and schools—and allow impact fees on new developments to pay for new school construction. Stennett also pushed for property tax relief for low-income seniors, veterans and people with disabilities, and said she supported eliminating Idaho’s 6% grocery tax entirely amid rising food costs.
“We should be really, seriously entertaining these [solutions]," Stennett said, while noting that, locally, the grocery tax has had some benefits in the Wood River Valley.
“We have a lot of tourists, a lot of people traveling through, lots of second homeowners who pay into this resource, which helps all of us, because we still have to pay for their emergency services and everything else while they're here,” she said.
Education, health care highlight agenda
Overall, Stennett and Rubel said Idahoans can expect a “robust” slate of legislation from Democrats this winter aimed at decreasing property taxes; increasing pay for educators willing to teach in rural and underserved areas; creating a full-day kindergarten option; funding affordable housing; sealing records for individuals who have committed minor criminal offenses; legalizing medical cannabis; and improving reporting processes for sexual assault survivors.
Stennett pointed out that Idaho is one of four states with no public preschool. Last year, the Legislature turned down a $6 million grant to fund early learning opportunities, she said.
“These [rejections] are not without consequence," she said. "They’ve contributed to alarming deterioration in our education outcomes where we’re seeing real drops in performance scores and graduation rates."
Stennett and Rubel also agreed that Idaho’s health care, assisted-living and foster care systems are in disrepair, and said they would look at legislation to enhance the reimbursement rate for licensed foster families.
Stennett was particularly concerned about social workers, who she said have had their workloads double during the pandemic but have struggled to address mental health crises over less-personal telehealth platforms.
“There are mental health constraints that are happening at all levels, even in school systems. It is a really real crisis. We just pay so little,” she said.
In terms of fixing the state’s housing crisis, Stennett said the “low hanging fruit” was funding Idaho’s Housing Trust Fund, which was set up in 1992 but has sat unfunded for three decades. The fund was expected to receive $40 million from the state in fiscal 2023, but Gov. Little instead announced last week that he had decided to put $50 million of federal America Rescue Plan Act into a brand-new program for workforce housing through the Idaho Housing and Finance Association.
Stennett said she was disappointed that the state housing trust fund had once again been ignored.
“It’s ready to go. We have the money. Let’s put it in the fund and start directly addressing our housing crisis,” she said. “In my area we've had a housing problem for a long time and it is particularly exacerbated with no inventory and the cost of buying a home. That has really compromised our workforce, our first responders, our health care providers.
“We have teachers living in trailers out on public lands. We have first responders who perhaps lived in Ketchum but couldn't find housing and had to go to Bellevue—well, they're not a first responder at that point.”
Stennett added that she would consider introducing legislation to either repeal or amend House Bill 216, which was passed in 2017 to prevent local governments from restricting short-term rentals.
“We took the power away from local governments in that bill. Everyone knows that every local jurisdiction has little differing needs, so we should probably repeal it or make an amendment to allow more autonomy at the local level,” she said. “The other side is creating partnerships with your hospitals and your school districts and creating dedicated housing for those workers.”
Stennett then addressed the nationwide labor shortage and said she supported raising Idaho’s $7.25 minimum wage to keep workers from “going to bordering states for more benefits and more wages.”
“We have the highest amount of minimum wage earners in the nation,” she said. “If you're really trying to get people to come to the workforce, you have to pay for it, especially with the inflation and [rising] cost of living.”
'Fire drill' legislation
Stennett represents District 26, which for the past decade has included Blaine, Lincoln, Camas and Gooding counties. As the Senate Minority leader, she currently leads the seven-member Democratic Caucus in the Senate, which is eclipsed by the 28-member Republican Caucus. Republicans also hold a 58-12 advantage in the House.
Both Rubel and Stennett said that Democrats have been immensely frustrated over a years-long pattern of their property tax relief bills clearing the House or Senate with a supermajority, only to end up on desks and die on the other side of the rotunda.
“I have a lot of bills that have been filling up committee chairmen’s drawers over the years,” Rubel joked.
Both also reflected on a changing political climate in the Legislature that they said has endangered major government services and agencies.
“We keep saying that we really appreciate that the things that [Little] has said in prior speeches about what he proposes to do, but by the time we get to the end of session we see virtually nothing happen, because our laws don’t pass legislative muster,” Stennett said. “Then we have something that's rapid—a fire drill—in the last week, poorly crafted [bills], and then go home. I think we’re really tired of seeing that.
“We’re just going to keep yelling to the rafters about it and hopefully get something done.”
Rubel said when she entered the Legislature nine years ago, appropriation bills were “the most boring bills of the session.”
“They would be up and down in 1.5 minutes,” she said. “Now it is anybody's guess when these bills hit the floor, and whether we will even have an Attorney General or a Department of Health and Welfare next year.”
Rubel noted that House Republicans voted against many critical appropriations last session, including those which only passed because every Democrat voted in favor.
“These were major agencies and government services that the majority of our GOP colleagues voted to shut down and completely defund. Things like the entire Medicaid budget—not just Medicaid expansion, but all of Medicaid—and public television, the Hispanic Commission, the Department of Parks and Recreation, the Council on Developmental Disabilities, the Council on Domestic Violence," she said.
Stennett said that Democrats could technically take more of a hardball approach—shooting down legislation, holding bills hostage and staging walkouts, for example—to get taken more seriously, but that could backfire.
“I want to be the adult in the room. I'm not sure I want to devolve into scrappy fighting unless there's something that I can make a real difference in,” Stennett said. “We get a lot of things done quietly.”
Rubel agreed.
“My fear is that this current Legislature might actually shoot the hostage. I think there's a not insubstantial chance that if we [intentionally killed bills] we would actually emerge with no Medicaid or with no Department of Parks and Recreation,” she said. “I'm not sure the GOP would respond by saying, ‘Oh, OK, Democrats, we will be more reasonable in giving hearings on your bills.’”
