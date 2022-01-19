State efforts to stem the flow of pollutants from the abandoned Triumph mine in central Blaine County would receive a significant boost this fall under a proposed 5-year, $7.45 million remediation plan included in Gov. Brad Little’s proposed fiscal 2023 budget.
Cleanup work would be shouldered by the state Department of Lands and the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality, with the Department of Lands spending a minimum of $6 million and the Idaho DEQ pitching in $1.45 million.
The Triumph mine produced silver and lead ore between the early 1880s and late 1950s. It continues to discharge water saturated with heavy metals, including arsenic, cadmium and zinc, according to a presentation last year by Idaho DEQ Director Jess Byrne.
Remediation work over the past 20 years has included removing contaminated soil and tailings, installing large concrete plugs inside the mine and piping contaminated water to nearby settling ponds.
Last Friday, Idaho Conservation League’s Acting Central Idaho Director Josh Johnson said that barring further action, contaminated water could collect behind tunnel collapses and potentially surge out into the East Fork of the Big Wood River just 500 feet away.
Around 30 homes sit adjacent to the mine site in the unincorporated community of Triumph.
“With 200 million gallons of toxic water perched in the abandoned mine, a failure would be catastrophic,” Johnson wrote in a statement. “This threat adds urgency to this issue.”
In 1993, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced plans to designate the area as a Superfund cleanup site. Opposition to that plan from local residents, however, led the EPA to hand over remediation work to the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality in 1994 and instruct the DEQ to work with mining company Asarco, which owned the site at that time.
“Shortly after, Asarco went bankrupt, leaving Idaho taxpayers responsible for managing and cleaning up the site,” Johnson stated. “Triumph is unfortunately one of Idaho’s many examples for how mining can go very, very wrong and leave the taxpayers holding the bag.
“[W]hen these companies go bankrupt, but cleanup remains, the pollution is either never addressed or it is done at the expense of Idaho and Idahoans.”
The original 1994 agreement between the EPA and DEQ included a requirement for a review of the effectiveness of remediation measures every five years. In 2003, a 16-foot-thick concrete plug was installed deep in the mine tunnel to stop the flow of metal-contaminated water. State officials installed a second plug closer to the tunnel entrance in 2016.
Discharge from the mine tunnel had decreased from between 90 and 190 gallons per minute in 2003 to about 7 gallons per minute in 2019, according to the DEQ’s latest five-year report.
The report also noted that before the concrete plugs were installed, residents had been routinely exposed to heavy metals “by ingesting soil, breathing dust, drinking water, eating homegrown vegetables, or through dermal exposure.”
In June 2018, an inspection found that a collapsed tunnel wall was causing contaminated water to pool deep in the mine. That fall, the Idaho Conservation League filed a lawsuit against DEQ and the Idaho Department of Lands alleging violations of the federal Clean Water Act. A settlement agreement entered into by all three parties in October 2018 resulted in the DEQ and IDL installing two new wells for monitoring groundwater; that same month, water samples showed that levels of antimony, arsenic, iron and lead exceeded Idaho’s groundwater quality standards and federal drinking water standards.
The state identified a second tunnel collapse in April 2020.
“Triumph is a prime example of how mining can go very, very wrong and leave taxpayers holding the bag,” Johnson stated last week. “Oftentimes, mining companies do not have sufficient money set aside for cleanup and reclamation (known as bonding) to restore the landscape when mining is complete. When these companies go bankrupt before cleanup, pollution is either never addressed or the restoration is done at the expense of Idahoans.”
The IDL and DEQ will go before the Finance Appropriations Committee—a panel of state legislators responsible for creating Idaho’s annual budget—to suss out funding amounts this Friday, Jan. 21, and on Thursday, Feb. 3, respectively.
“We should be able to get some more specific numbers at those hearings,” Johnson told the Express. ￼
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In